For Sale (not on Gumtree): Bendigo tram is seeking new home

Updated July 12 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 6:30pm
Bendigo Heritage Attractions team member William Adams with the No. 369 tram. Picture by Darren Howe
You wouldn't find this on Gumtree. Tram No. 369 from the Bendigo Tramways fleet is up for sale, seeking a forever home after an almost a century in service.

