You wouldn't find this on Gumtree. Tram No. 369 from the Bendigo Tramways fleet is up for sale, seeking a forever home after an almost a century in service.
Built in 1929 by Pengelley in South Australia, the No. 369's tenure saw a long stint in Adelaide before getting a promotion to the Bendigo Vintage Talking Tram fleet in 2006.
At 17 metres long, and weighing approximately 23.5 tonnes, the tram has seen the world change around it, but still remains a piece of nostalgic memorabilia (albeit a big one).
Bendigo Tramways have opened expressions of interest for the sale of the tram, and Bendigo Heritage Attractions CEO James Reade said they were open to ideas from prospective buyers about future use.
"Tram No. 369 is a fantastic tram, with huge potential. Whilst it is no longer operational, we're excited to explore the possibilities of how it could be repurposed to benefit the community," Mr Reade said.
"We're entering the sale process with open minds; whether you're an investor, looking at the tram for commercial purposes or a community group with an exciting vision, we're keen to hear from you."
