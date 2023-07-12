A 36-year-old man accused of committing multiple sex offences, including two against children, earlier this year in Bendigo can be identified as Thomas Edward Holmberg.
Holmberg has been in custody since May 22.
Holmberg is accused of attacking three people - including two children and a young woman - in the space of two days in May.
Holmberg faces charges of:
He also faces a charge of intentionally damaging property, namely windows, valued at $1750.
Holmberg is yet to enter a plea.
Holmberg appeared virtually in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday wearing a green jumpsuit and black-rimmed glasses.
His parents were in court to support him.
His lawyer Christine Callaghan sought a short adjournment for later this month and sought to maintain a previous order for media to not report Holmberg's name.
Magistrate Ross Betts denied this latter request.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
