Thomas Edward Holmberg faces Bendigo sexual crime charges

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 13 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 4:00am
Thomas Holmberg faces Bendigo Magistrates' Court on sexual offence charges. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Thomas Holmberg faces Bendigo Magistrates' Court on sexual offence charges. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A 36-year-old man accused of committing multiple sex offences, including two against children, earlier this year in Bendigo can be identified as Thomas Edward Holmberg.

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

