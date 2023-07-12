encouraging a victim under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity which he sought or received sexual arousal or gratification from;

loitering without reasonable excuse in or near a public place frequented by children while children were present;

being a registrable offender, failed to comply with reporting obligations without a reasonable excuse;

intentionally sexually touching a child under the age of 16 in circumstances where the touching was contrary to community standards of acceptable conduct;

intentionally sexually touching another person where he did not reasonably believe the other person consented;