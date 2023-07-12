Levees which haven't been fixed since the last flood season and near-full reservoirs are raising concerns in Gannawarra Shire.
The council has organised local agencies to come together at a public meeting at Benjeroop on July 13 to provide residents with details about "flood season preparedness".
Mayor Charlie Gillingham told the Advertiser there was a lot of concern across Gannawarra about the possibility of more flooding
"All the reservoirs are full. It's best to be prepared," he said.
"If we get a big rain down in the Loddon catchment in the next month we'll be in a bit of trouble."
Heightening the risk in Gannawarra were the numerous levee breaches that occurred during last year's flood events.
Many of these were on private property, and might have been fixed only "roughly", the mayor said.
Given the weather conditions, they needed clay carted in to repair them properly.
Others hadn't been fixed at all.
One of these, at Benjeroop, was a "massive" 10m high - made up of a breach of the 5m bank and a 5m hole that had washed away beneath it.
After the 2011 floods Goulburn-Murray Water were contracted by the North Central Catchment Management Authority to repair the levee system, however this time there was no oversight and "no-one knows" where the money for repairs was supposed to come from, Cr Gillingham said.
"The government has got money for the flood response - when it's too late, basically," he said.
"We want to see some action. We want $500,000 to repair our breaches.
"Small rural councils like Gannawarra just can't afford to do it."
In addition to 25 major levee bank breaches, which had the capacity to each impact up to 40 households, the council had been calling for government assistance on roads.
Of 308 flood-affected roads in the shire, only eight had been fixed, the mayor said, and the municipality had 1000km of flood-damaged roads.
Meanwhile, Barham, on the Murray, looked set to receive a moderate flood level on Wednesday, with water likely to push out into the forest but no reports of properties being affected.
The level was 5.78m on Wednesday afternoon and predicted to reach 5.85m later in the week.
There would be a need for evacuations if it rose to 6.1m, Cr Gillingham said.
The office of the Minister for Emergency Services, Jaclyn Symes, was contacted for comment but was unable to respond by deadline.
