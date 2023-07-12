Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Floods

Gannawarra mayor calls on government to fix levee banks, roads

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 13 2023 - 2:07pm, first published July 12 2023 - 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neighbours used a boat and kayak to rescue cows from Peter Lloyd's flooded paddock in Kerang in October last year. Picture by Chelsea Gerring
Neighbours used a boat and kayak to rescue cows from Peter Lloyd's flooded paddock in Kerang in October last year. Picture by Chelsea Gerring

Levees which haven't been fixed since the last flood season and near-full reservoirs are raising concerns in Gannawarra Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.