WHILE personal milestones are something Chelsea Sartori relishes and feels proud of, it's team success that ultimately drives Kangaroo Flat's star midcourter.
No sooner had the Roos skipper savoured a 20-goal win against South Bendigo in her 150th A-grade game for the club last Saturday, attention turned to what the win meant in the context of their season and the implications on their premiership chase.
Sartori admitted the Roos had a point to prove against the Bloods, after coming up short against reigning premiers Sandhurst for the second time this season in a 56-37 loss before the break.
"We trained really well on Thursday and wanted to keep that momentum rolling into Saturday's game," she said.
"We still have a lot to work on and have a few injuries, but we just need to control what we can and keep working for the next eight weeks into finals.
"I guess the disappointing thing about the Sandhurst game was losing by as much as we did as we know we can play a lot better than that.
"We generally match up with them quite well, so if we can keep working on playing our brand of netball, hopefully we can take it to them in finals.
"But we've obviously got Castlemaine and Gisborne coming up, which will also be very tough. Hopefully we can get the four points in those games and set ourselves up for finals."
For Sartori, who arrived at Kangaroo Flat as a 16-year-old with two years of A-grade experience at Castlemaine already under her belt, and has become a two-time premiership player (2014 and 2016) and one of the undisputed stars of the one of the best grassroots netball leagues in Victoria, game number 150 in green and white was a moment to cherish.
"It means a lot to me. It's crazy to think it was nine years ago that I came across from Castlemaine," she said.
"It was great getting to share it with Jannelle," she added in reference to her former Kangaroo Flat coach Jannelle Hobbs, who was coaching the opposition on Saturday after making the move to South Bendigo at the end of the 2017 season.
"She is the reason I went to Kangaroo Flat, so it was really nice to share it with her.
"It means a lot. The friendships I have formed here are the reason I keep coming back each year, as clichéd as that sounds.
"To play alongside my best friends week-in and week-out makes it all worthwhile.
"We've had some great times and been through some tough times and won some premierships. It's all nice to look back on.
"I honestly wouldn't play for anyone else.
"I bleed the green and white, so hopefully I play another 100 or 150 here."
Sartori declared herself 'fortunate' to have played alongside some genuine 'superstars' of the BFNL competition, naming Ash Ryan, Lauren Bowles and Karly Elvey.
Quick to put her personal milestone aside, the 26-year-old's overriding focus this season has been on chasing down that elusive third A-grade premiership.
Beaten grand finalists in each of the past two seasons contested when a grand final has been played in 2019 and 2022, Sartori is confident the Roos can reverse their recent hoodoo.
"Absolutely. I feel we have a lot more to play for than anyone else after the last few years," she said.
"We know what we need to work on and we know we need to work harder.
"But we hope over the next eight weeks we can continue to build and when it comes time for finals we bring our A-grade game."
Sartori is hoping it might be a double premiership celebration, with her Victorian Netball League club Geelong Cougars currently second on the ladder, two-and-a-half wins behind reigning premiers City West Falcons.
A division one league MVP winner with Boroondara Express in 2021, Sartori is in her first season with the Cougars, after initially intending to not play VNL this season.
The Cougars play their final home and away match next Wednesday against Peninsula Waves in Geelong.
Leading the praise for Sartori on the day of her 150th, Roos coach Jayden Cowling praised the star midcourter as an exceptional leader.
"She means so much to this club, not only the court, but off it," he said.
"She arrived as an under-ager and now she's the A-grade captain.
"Some of her closest friends are here and it just wouldn't be Kangaroo Flat without her."
Former coach Hobbs, who was invited by the Roos to produce a video message for Sartori in the lead-up to the game, was lavish in her words.
"I got her over to Flat after I coached her in zone academy for Netball Vic and I remember speaking to her mum and dad about coming over," she said.
"She started paying A-grade at Castlemaine as a 14-year-old, so I could see she had what it takes.
"I've been lucky to share two premierships with her and a couple of runners-up.
"We used to travel to VNL together every week, so we are very close.
"She is a superb player and a great person off the court as well.
"She always gives everything she's got on the court and I'm super-proud of how she has developed.
"I really hope she wins the Betty Thompson Medal soon because she definitely deserves one.
"It's tough in such a talented team with so many great players taking votes off each other, but she is always up there in the top handful of players.
"It was just coincidence that the milestone fell on the day we played them, but I was rapt to be a part of the day."
