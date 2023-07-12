Cohuna Kangas to hold HDFNL club vote on Thursday night

THE Cohuna Kangas Football Netball Club will hold its 'special general meeting' on Thursday night as it investigates the possibility of a league switch.
The Kangas play in the Central Murray league, but have flagged an interest in exploring a move to the Heathcote District league next year.
Thursday night's meeting at the clubrooms from 7.30pm will be held to provide information to members and to vote to seek a move into the HDFNL or remain in the CMFNL, which the club has played in since 1997 after joining from the Northern and Echuca Football League.
For the Kangas to pursue a move to the HDFNL they would need 75 per cent support from their financial members.
"It's no secret that declining player numbers across football and netball over the past few seasons has had a detrimental effect on our current crop of players, coaches and club executives," the Kangas wrote in a club letter to members, parents and players last month in detailing the club's HDFNL interest.
The Kangas' reasoning for considering a potential change of leagues is not only based on declining numbers, but a geographical shift in population and more of its player and member base now linked to Echuca, Bendigo and Melbourne.
"We believe the HDFNL presents the obvious choice due to the direction in which our players and families are already travelling in outside of football and netball for either school, university, shopping, weekends away or work," the club's letter said.
"The HDFNL is a well-run, very organised league with very strong game attendance figures from all clubs on a weekly basis."
The Kangas are this year fielding three football teams - seniors, reserves and under-14.5 (no colts) - as well as seven netball sides ranging from A grade to 14-under.
As well as the interest in a potential move by Cohuna, the HDFNL has already had both Maiden Gully YCW and Marong confirm they want to join the competition next year.
