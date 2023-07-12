Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Around a third of sheep on board killed in Echuca bridge truck crash

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:57pm, first published July 12 2023 - 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new bridge in Echuca is blocked to traffic following a truck crash. Picture by Google Maps
The new bridge in Echuca is blocked to traffic following a truck crash. Picture by Google Maps

UPDATE July 14: Police say around 200 of the 600 sheep that were in a truck that rolled over in Echuca this week died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.