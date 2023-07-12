Jazz lovers of Central Victoria will have the opportunity to enjoy the Maggie Jackson New York Jazz Trio on July 15 as they rock the Northern Arts Hotel in Castlemaine.
Jackson, who will be leading the group, said they had been playing together for around three years and this was the first time a concert was only going to feature original music created by her.
Based in Castlemaine, Jackson said the music would incorporate multiple styles of jazz she had learned from her many years in the industry.
She said the evening would also allow each member of the group to show off their musical talents.
"We are bringing musing into the music," she said.
"It is jazz but also because I have a style of Celtic and classical and I love to play a lot of music and I love to write a lot of music.
"(The trio) have spent a lot of time really just listening to one another so it is kind of like 'you take a solo' 'I take a solo' the music is feeding itself so it is really quite beautiful."
Jackson said the concert would be an "experience" for the audience and would allow them to lose themselves in the music and atmosphere.
"The whole idea is to awaken and touch the audience," she said.
"The music that we will be playing on Saturday night will be only my compositions which range from impressionistic jazz and also a Celtic and Latin feel to it.
Jackson said she hoped to see as many fans of jazz as possible on the night to support the local music scene.
The concert begins at 7:30pm.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
