Sophie Shoebridge celebrates 100 games in dominant Dragons performance

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 12 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
Sandhurst players and coach Tamara Gilchrist gather around Sophie Shoebridge for her 100th game last Saturday. The Dragons defeated Kyneton 92-38.
REIGNING BFNL premiers Sandhurst saluted one of its multiple premiership stars in a dominant 54-goal win over Kyneton on Saturday.

