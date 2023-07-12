REIGNING BFNL premiers Sandhurst saluted one of its multiple premiership stars in a dominant 54-goal win over Kyneton on Saturday.
The Dragons' 92-38 victory at the QEO was the perfect way to mark classy defender Sophie Shoebridge's 100th game.
Shoebridge, a three-time A-grade premiership player and the Dragons' 2021 season best and fairest, finished among the best players, as coach Tamara Gilchrist's team produced another bold statement to stretch its unbeaten record this season to 11 wins.
Such was their dominance, Shoebridge was sent forward during the final quarter to play at goal attack.
Gilchrist said things could not have gone more smoothly on the court on Saturday.
"We were expecting a tough game as they did a really good job against us last time down at Kyneton. We only ended up beating them by 10, so we were pretty keen to do well," she said.
"Our girls were just amazing. They played with so much joy and there was so much coherence on the court between each other.
"There were always two options to the ball. It was amazing to watch.
"It would be pretty close to the best we've played all year and the vibe was there again that the girls are just loving it at the moment.
"When you are feeling like that, you play like it and it's showing in their scores."
It was the second time this season the Dragons have eclipsed the 90-goal mark, after scoring 99 in their 78-goal win over Golden Square in round three.
They have also topped the 80-goal mark once, against Maryborough in round six.
The win was achieved without star centre Meg Williams due to VNL commitments the following day.
In her absence, Paige Ryan stepped up to play four quarters at centre against the Tigers and was a key influence in a brilliant all-round team performance.
Gilchrist reserved special praise for milestone player Shoebridge, who again represented the BFNL at last month's Association Championships in Melbourne, alongside five of her Dragons teammates.
"She is just an amazing player; really strong and controlled," she said.
"It was a bit of a dream for her, ending up playing goal attack in the last quarter.
"We made a bit of a deal so I had to cough up. But she did a great job down there too, so it was really nice.
"It was a pretty special day."
The Dragons continue their season this weekend against bottom team Golden Square.
