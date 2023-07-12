Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

WNBL: Spirit to tip off 2023-24 season against defending champs

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelsey Griffin and the Bendigo Spirit tip off their 2023-24 WNBL season at home against Townsville on Saturday, November 4. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Kelsey Griffin and the Bendigo Spirit tip off their 2023-24 WNBL season at home against Townsville on Saturday, November 4. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.