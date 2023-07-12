WNBL: Spirit to tip off 2023-24 season against defending champs

A CLASH with the defending champions awaits the Bendigo Spirit in their opening game of the upcoming 2023-24 WNBL season.
The Spirit will tip off what will be their 17th season in the competition at home on Saturday, November 4, against the Townsville Fire.
The Fire are the defending champions after defeating Southside 2-0 in last season's best-of-three grand final series to cap a run of 16 wins in a row.
The season-opening clash will be the first of 21 regular season games for the Spirit in what is a fixture that general manager David Ingham has described as more "fan friendly" than last season.
"For us this fixture is much more fan friendly," Ingham said on Wednesday.
"We have a lot more Friday and Saturday night games during the school holidays, so it's a lot better fixture for us than what it was last season as far as maximising our fans and giving them the best possible dates."
The Spirit will play eight games at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena, as well as three home games elsewhere.
The Spirit will play a home game against the Sydney Uni Flames at the Mildura Sporting Complex on Friday, November 10.
And they will also play a pair of home games against the Adelaide Lightning on December 15 and Townsville on January 7 at a regional venue still to be announced.
Among the eight games at Red Energy Arena will be an Australia Day eve match against Canberra from 6pm on January 25.
The Spirit will head interstate for six of their 21 games, playing in Perth twice and once in Townsville, Sydney, Adelaide and Canberra.
Following her departure last month from the Spirit after two seasons, Bendigo will come up against new Perth signing Anneli Maley for the first time on November 17 in Perth.
Maley - who won the WNBL MVP in 2021-22 with the Spirit - won't return to Bendigo until the final game of the regular season when the Spirit hosts Perth on Saturday, February 24.
Ingham said it was an exciting opportunity for the Spirit to immediately test their mettle against the defending champions Townsville in the November 4 season-opener at home.
"It's a good way to get people through the door first-up with the defending champions coming to Bendigo," Ingham said.
"There's only eight teams in the competition, so we're going to be coming up against good teams all the time in this league. We're happy to play against Townsville first-up and test ourselves right from the start."
The Spirit's 21 games are spread across Wednesdays (two), Thursdays (two), Fridays (four), Saturdays (eight) and Sundays (five).
The Spirit will be coached for the second season by Kennedy Kereama, with the announced signings so far for 2023-24 Kelsey Griffin and Alex Wilson.
The Spirit are coming off an 11-10 record last season and fifth-placed finish as they fell two wins shy of breaking what is now a run of eight years in a row without playing in the finals.
All games in the WNBL will be broadcast on either ESPN or 9Now.
"There were some terrific games and match-ups last year and we had a wonderful finals series, so I can't wait for the action to tip off on November 1 and see what storylines evolve in the league's 44th season," WNBL head Christy Collier-Hill said.
"In unveiling the fixture today we really hope fans around Australia grab their calendars and mark these dates in the diary because we're set for a bumper season of women's basketball."
Saturday, November 4
v Townsville Fire
at Red Energy Arena, 5pm
............................................
Friday, November 10
v Sydney Uni Flames
at Mildura, 7.30pm
............................................
Friday, November 17
v Perth Lynx
at Bendat Basketball Centre, 6.30pm
............................................
Sunday, November 19
v Melbourne Boomers
at Melbourne Sports Centre, 3pm
............................................
Saturday, November 25
v Sydney Uni Flames
at Red Energy Arena, 6.30pm
............................................
Saturday, December 2
v Adelaide Lightning
at Adelaide Arena, 7pm
............................................
Saturday, December 9
v Southside Flyers
at State Basketball Centre, 7pm
............................................
Friday, December 15
v Adelaide Lightning
venue TBC
............................................
Sunday, December 17
v Southside Flyers
at Red Energy Arena, 5.30pm
............................................
Friday, December 22
v Sydney Uni Flames
at Quaycentre, 7pm
............................................
Saturday, December 30
v Melbourne Boomers
at Melbourne Sports Centre, 5pm
............................................
Sunday, January 7
v Townsville Fire
venue TBC
............................................
Wednesday, January 10
v Adelaide Lightning
at Red Energy Arena, 5pm
............................................
Sunday, January 14
v Canberra Capitals
at Red Energy Arena, 3.30pm
............................................
Wednesday, January 17
v Southside Flyers
at State Basketball Centre, 7pm
............................................
Saturday, January 20
v Perth Lynx
at Bendat Basketball Centre, 6.30pm
............................................
Thursday, January 25
v Canberra Capitals
at Red Energy Arena, 6pm
............................................
Saturday, February 3
v Melbourne Boomers
at Red Energy Arena, 7.30pm
............................................
Thursday, February 15
v Canberra Capitals
at Tuggeranong Basketball Stadium, 7pm
............................................
Sunday, February 18
v Townsville Fire
at Townsville Entertainment Centre, 3pm
............................................
Saturday, February 24
v Perth Lynx
at Red Energy Arena, 7.30pm
