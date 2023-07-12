A Bendigo man who stole a frozen meal from Coles for a chance to speak to police has been handed a $500 fine for stealing and drug charges.
Douglas Goodwin, 48, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on July 11 after admitting to concealing a frozen meal in his clothes before walking through the self-service checkout and sitting on a bench in the store on March 7.
After being confronted by the security team over the theft police were called to the shop only for Goodwin to reply "I did it to bring youse guys here" saying he needed to speak to the police.
Goodwin was arrested and taken to the police station where a "small white crystal substance" was found in his pocket.
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of obtaining property by deception after using an ING bank card which was not his to buy cigarettes from two service stations within an hour of each other in November last year.
On November 26 Goodwin was picked up in a stolen Mazda, which had the bank card in it, and driven to a Kangaroo Flat petrol station.
He bought food and cigarettes worth $77 from the shop at 3.12am using the stolen ING bank card before being driven to a Caltex in Golden Square at 3.26am where he bought more cigarettes worth $62.99.
Goodwin was identified on CCTV footage and arrested on January 24.
In his statement to the police Goodwin claimed he had no idea the car was stolen and did not even know the people who were in the vehicle or who handed him the bank card.
"I would hate to go into a stolen car," he said.
Magistrate Ross Betts fined Goodwin for the thefts and told the man to stop stealing or he would keep finding himself in trouble with the law.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
