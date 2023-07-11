COMMONLY known as a spring/summer sport, there was tennis galore at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre from Tuesday to Friday of the second week of the school holidays.
The Bendigo Tennis Association (BTA) held its annual July tournament across four days, with the weather causing constant delays and frustration among players, who just wanted to play tennis.
The 2023 O3K J125 Bendigo July Open and Junior event attracted 175 players from Victoria, with a few entries making the journey from New South Wales and South Australia.
Dylan Vaughan won the men's singles title, claiming the $550 prize after knocking out the number one seed in the semi-finals and then defeating the second seed Deagan Tomkins in the final 7-6, 6-3.
Deagan Tomkins and Jeremy O'Brien, two former Bendigo Academy of Sport members, won the men's doubles title with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Logan Casey and Zac Dyson.
Darcy Parke showed resilience in the women's singles final, recording a spectacular comeback after losing the first set to love against Erin Stojcevski.
She prevailed 0-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Parke claimed her first Bendigo singles title and the $550 prize after losing the final last December and being a semi-finalist last September.
Lara Bond and Sophie Christie won the women's doubles final with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Willow Sainsbury and Megan Markov.
Local junior Willow Kelly was victorious in the girls' under-14 singles event with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the final.
Kelly also was a runner-up in the girls' under-14 doubles.
South Bendigo's Clayton Fleming claimed the boys' under-10 singles after going undefeated in the round robin event, while Spring Gully's Aayush Nair was runner-up.
Bendigo Academy of Sport's Eli Kingma, hailing from Gunbower, claimed the under-12 boys' singles event with a 6-0, 6-3 win in the final.
He backed up by winning the doubles event with Kade Sterling.
Despite the many rain delays, tournament director Kyle Smith hailed the week as a success.
"With the first day being a complete washout, and further rain forecasted for the remaining days, we were pretty lucky to complete the tournament without having to shorten formats or cut any events," he said.
"We had a few long days playing under lights to get back on schedule."
"We're very grateful to be able to host these events as we get to see these fantastic young players showcase their skills, allowing our local players the opportunity to play against quality opponents without having to leave Bendigo to compete in tournaments."
The BTA will hold its next tournament at the end of September.
