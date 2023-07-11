A central Victorian man facing charges for allegedly breaking bail conditions, contravening a family violence order and stalking and harrassing his former partner had gone on the run in NSW and failed to appear in court in Victoria, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard last week.
But according to his lawyer, the accused, who cannot be named, disputed a series of theft charges in NSW that had seen a summons issued for him, on the basis his brother was the offender and had been giving his name to police.
The court heard the 25-year-old, who is currently on remand in Melbourne, had been due to appear in Blacktown court on April 19, 2023 and Mt Druitt court on June 28, 2023 but had been picked up from NSW in late June by his former partner, who has an intervention order against him, and driven back to Victoria.
On July 3, three months after missing an April 3 court date at Kyneton, where he was due to appear on charges of petrol theft and cannabis possession as well as deferred family violence matters, he turned himself in at Kyneton police station.
He was refused bail by Magistrate Ross Maxted, who deemed that despite his lawyer's "admirable" efforts, the accused couldn't be seen to satisfy the special circumstances that would warrant his release and he posed an unacceptable risk of reoffending and intimidating his former partner.
OTHER NEWS:
The man had accrued a significant record of prior offences, which included 18 counts of failing to comply with a family violence order, 10 bail contraventions and six "threats to kill", the magistrate said.
The court heard he also had a record of assault, criminal damage, home invasion, reckless conduct causing injury and possessing a prohibited weapon.
According to the prosecution, the man's former partner of six years, with whom he has two children, already had an intervention order against him when from Boxing Day 2022 until January 20 this year he "bombarded" her with harassing text and Facebook messages which escalated in their threatening nature.
The accused was using ice at the time and behaving erratically when he sent messages calling the mother of his children a dog, a mutt and a "c**t" and accusing her of sleeping with underage partners and posting nude photos of herself online, the prosecution said.
He complained, wrongly, that she had accused him of rape, and in one message said he was not going to stop harassing her until "all you dogs are in holes".
In another he sent a photo of himself posing in front of a mirror with a double-sided hatchet accompanied by the message, "All I'm asking for is to get along".
His communications also expressed personal angst, with one message claiming he would revert to using ice because of his former partner, another saying he had "f****d" his own life and would "f**k" hers. A third denied he was threatening the woman, referring to "all the voices in [his] head going off".
In February, when a new interim intervention order had been put in place against the accused to protect his former partner, he repeatedly contacted her, in breach of his bail conditions as well as the intervention order.
This was "a classic, high-level case of intimidation and threatening behaviour", Magistrate Maxted said, and given the man's history, was a serious concern.
At the time of the offending, he was on both a deferred sentence and a community corrections order over earlier charges and "on a promise to the court to be of good behaviour and not commit further offences", the magistrate said.
Senior Constable Joel Woods, for the prosecution, told the court the accused hadn't complied with his community corrections order since December 2022, prompting Mr Maxted to conclude he had "no regard for the leniency of the court" and was not taking the actions required of him.
While through his lawyers he was "talking the talk", the man was not "walking the walk", he said.
However, Legal Aid lawyer Kathleen Lawn painted a picture of her client as a person with good intentions and significant vulnerabilities.
These included his Aboriginality - which was initially disputed by the prosecution - and a significant brain injury he had sustained as the result of a car accident a decade ago.
He had experienced significant trauma and neglect as a child and had major mental health issues, including depressive and drug-related disorders, PTSD and ADHD, she said.
According to Ms Lawn, her client had moved to Mildura in late 2022 to get himself off methylamphetamine and was now free of the drug.
He had begun to engage with NDIS services and signed up for an anger management course, and if released would live with his father and potentially resume an apprenticeship as a cabinetmaker, his lawyer said.
However, Mr Maxted was skeptical that the accused, who had reportedly been using meth since he was 13 years old, had successfully quit the drug, and found there was no evidence for several of the claims made about his circumstances.
The bail application had failed on a number of grounds, he said.
The accused, who is due to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court later this month, appeared by video link from Melbourne Metropolitan Remand Centre wearing prison greens. For most of the hearing he stood, and at one point could be observed pointing and singing to the camera, with his microphone muted.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.