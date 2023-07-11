Bendigo Advertiser
Man facing bail, violence charges in Bendigo court refused bail

By Jenny Denton
Updated July 12 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 5:00am
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A central Victorian man facing charges for allegedly breaking bail conditions, contravening a family violence order and stalking and harrassing his former partner had gone on the run in NSW and failed to appear in court in Victoria, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard last week.

