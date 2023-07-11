Bendigo Advertiser
Kennington, Cairn Curran part of $1.6m upgrades

Updated July 12 2023 - 10:22am, first published 5:30am
Major changes are on the way for Kennington Reservoir. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Major changes are on the way for Kennington Reservoir. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Deeper pools and channels will be created at Kennington Reservoir to enhance the fishing experience for anglers.

