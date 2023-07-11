Deeper pools and channels will be created at Kennington Reservoir to enhance the fishing experience for anglers.
The upgrade will also see snags installed access to the water improved for non-powered watercraft.
The reservoir was recently restocked with 600 rainbow trout to encourage fishing over the school holidays and is now undergoing $2 million repair works to protect the dam wall.
The newly announced upgrade is just one of 12 new projects funded through the reinvestment of the state government's fishing licence fees.
Minister for Outdoor Recreation Sonya Kilkenny said more than $1.6 million has been reinvested in these to create more fish habitat, education, research, access and facilities.
One of the other projects will take place at Cairn Curran Reservoir.
An all-abilities amenity block will be established at Picnic Point to help more people enjoy the freshwater fishery.
OzFish Unlimited will also host six native fish habitat forums in northern Victoria to get more locals involved in waterway restoration efforts.
An upgrade to Gunbower Weir's fishway will help the native Murray cod and golden perch move freely throughout this popular inland fishery.
More research and development into captively breeding Macquarie perch, a threatened species, will accelerate the recovery of wild populations and complement a $5 million investment from the Labor Government's Go Fishing Victoria plan to upgrade the Victorian Fisheries Authority's (VFA) Snobs Creek hatchery, near Eildon.
The VFA will also monitor recreational catches in Port Phillip, Western Port, Corner Inlet and the Gippsland Lakes, and produce the Recreational Fishing Guide, fish rulers and measures for abalone, Murray crays and rock lobster.
"Investing fishing licence fees into worthwhile projects will ensure Victoria's fantastic fisheries continue to go from strength to strength," Ms Kilkenny said.
"We recognise the benefits of recreational fishing for tourism, wellbeing and relationships - which is why we're investing more than ever into better facilities, piers, boat ramps, fishing clubs and hatcheries."
The government has invested more than $96 million to improve fishing, boating, piers and aquaculture over the next four years.
For more information visit vfa.vic.gov.au/fishinggrants.
