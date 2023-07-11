Country Grocers stores in Trentham and Avoca are among the first in Australia using an innovative new app designed to cut food waste and save families money.
The Gander app alerts customers to groceries and produce that have been marked-down because they are close to their sell-by date, providing substantial savings while significantly reducing food waste.
The app integrates with a retailer's point-of-sale system to ensure a live feed of data from the shop. As a price reduction ticket is printed in store, it appears on the app in real time, and when it is sold or removed from the shelves it disappears from the app.
Currently, retailers rely on shoppers sporadically finding markdowns in store, resulting in more than half of this food going to waste.
Ballarat businessman and Gander Australia co-founder John Stewart said in Australia, supermarkets and the retail sector accounted for more than $4bn of food waste per year, which also had climate, economic and environmental impacts.
"It's a huge cost to retailers, and to consumers because resulting retail prices are higher," he said.
Food waste accounts for three per cent of Australia's annual greenhouse gas emissions thus feeding climate change, while a third of Australian households face food insecurity.
Each year, about 286,000 tonnes of food waste goes to landfill from Australian food retailers. As this waste decomposes, it releases methane, a greenhouse gas that is even more potent than carbon dioxide.
The cost to families is also massive, with the average Australian household spending $2000 to $2500 a year on food that is wasted.
Mr Stewart stumbled across the Gander app in the UK, where it has been operating since 2019, when he was looking at the amount of food wastage in a business he is involved with over there.
In the UK it has saved about 25 million items from being discarded, which adds up to about 24 million kilograms of carbon dioxide avoided.
"I went to the app found and said 'lets bring this to Australia' so we set up a new company Gander Australia to roll it out," he said.
The app went live last week in two supermarket groups - Country Grocers in Victoria with its stores in Smythesdale, Ballan, Skipton, Trentham and Avoca - and a group in Queensland.
"We are delighted to be at the forefront of innovation to offer our community a solution that benefits everyone," said Country Grocers Australia's Ben Hall. "We're committed to strive for a more sustainable future and Gander provides a fantastic solution to reducing food waste. Our customers will benefit by being able to purchase perfectly good food at a discount while helping to save the planet."
The app has been downloaded more than 4000 times.
"What we doing is very simple system but it's all about showcasing the opportunity for people to buy these mark-down products," Mr Steward said. "If you are looking to save some money this is a trigger - you can look on the app, whip down to (the supermarket) and be able to save that," he said.
When more supermarkets sign up to the app, Mr Stewart is hopeful it will also allow food charities to see an inventory of where marked-down items are that can be quickly transformed in to meals for those needing them.
"The average supermarket, when they have product nearing use-by, will mark them down but sell less than 50 per cent of the product even putting it at a discount. By increasing the audience of people who are looking for these products we dramatically increase the sell-through rate of the product and can sell up to 90 per cent of it."
Mr Stewart said in setting up for the app, supermarkets had already reduced their food waste as they adopt 'best practice' in dealing with short-dated food.
"We've standardised the process so when things are X days out from their use-by that's when they should mark it down, so what has happened already is they are starting to save on waste before the app was even public because we bought in the standardised process."
The Gander app is available on iOS and Android.
