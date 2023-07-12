Bendigo Bats dominate relay rivals at Sandown

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's squads continued their superb form in Saturday's running of the Sandown Relays in the On-backed cross-country series.
Athletes faced strong competition and high winds for the 6.2km or 3.1km legs at the Springvale course.
Bendigo Bats achieved seven podium finishes across the 11 divisions it competed in.
Highs included another victory for the division three women's team.
Virginia McCormick, Tullie Rowe, Vanessa Bull and Taryn Furletti joined forces to complete the showdown in 1:33.19 as Glenhuntly clocked 1:39.40 to be runner-up.
It was a brilliant run by McCormick of 21.36 as Rowe ran 23.13, Bull charged to the line in 25.09, and Furletti clocked 23.21.
It was a closely-fought contest in men's premier division.
After back-to-back wins at St Anne's Winery in Ravenswood and then at Cruden Farm the Bats who are reigning XCR champions were runner-up at Sandown.
Honours in the top division went to Glenhuntly in 1:52.34 from Bendigo in 1:53.44.
The Bats fielded one of their youngest teams in XCR history as teenagers Logan Tickell and Harrison Boyd were in the premier team and ran fine times of 19.04 and 19.58.
Also in action for the Bats were Andy Buchanan, 18.02; Matt Buckell, 18.46; Archie Reid, 18.18; and Paddy Stow, 19.36.
Bendigo charged to an eight-second win from Geelong in men's division three.
The Bats' line-up of Jamie Cook, Nigel Preston, Jackson Eadon, Ben Powell and Stephen van Rees had a nett time of 1:42.32 to beat Geelong on 1:42.40.
Victory also went Bendigo's way in men's division six as Kye Jenkyn, Ben Warren, Jake Hilson and Nick McDermott marked a time of 1:28.08 to beat Geelong, 1:34.16.
Bendigo also reigned supreme in the 50-plus women's category as Jill Wilkie, Ruth Sandeman and Anne Buckley had a combined time of 1:22.56 to take honours ahead of APS United, 1:23.43, and Waverley, 1:24.27.
Bats' young guns in Angus Macafee, Max Rowe and Jayden Padgham won the under-20 men's event in 1:02.13 from Sandringham, 1:02.36.
The 40-plus men 's team of Darren Hartland, Mike Bieleny and Trevor Kelly was fourth.
Bats' team-mates David Heislers, Antony Langdon and Greg Hilson were 13th in the 50-plus class.
Bendigo's under-20 women's team of Phoebe Lonsdale, Tully Lang and Ebony Woodward each ran 3.1km legs to be fourth in 36.22.
The under-18 team of Thomas McArthur, Seb Rossi and Kade Hutchison ran 3.1km legs.
The Bats were third in 31.23 behind Knox and Western.
In the under-16 boys it was Avery McDermid, Merlin Tzaros and Tyler Fynch who clocked a time of 30.21 to be fourth in a race where Glenhuntly, Essendon and Williamstwon led the way.
Key off-track helpers for Bendigo included Peter Barrett, Jim Russell and Josh Savage.
The XCR series has reached the halfway mark.
Next round is on July 22 at Bundoora where the day's racing incorporates Athletics Victoria's and Victorian All-Schools cross-country championships, and selection event for the Australian XC titles.
The Bendigo Bats are proudly sponsored by A.L. Parker Electrical and Golden Square Hotel.
