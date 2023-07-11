Former Bendigo Pioneer Seamus Mitchell earned the AFL round 17 Rising Star nomination.
Mitchell had 20 disposals in Hawthorn's round 17 loss to the GWS Giants on Saturday.
Originally from Robinvale, Mitchell was drafted by the Hawks with selection 29 in the 2020 national draft.
A string of injuries hampered his progress in 2021 and 2022, but he's made his mark with the Hawks in 2023.
He made his debut in round five and has played 11 games since.
"I couldn't be happier for him,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said of Mitchell.
"He's had a challenging time with injuries, but to his credit he stuck at it.
"He's always had the talent, it was just a matter of getting some consistency in his footy. The other day I was asked, apart from this year (Harley Reid), who is the best player you've seen coming through the Pioneers in my time at the club?
"Seamus is right up there. He did things that we haven't seen other kids do.
"I still think his primary position could be as a high half-forward because he has some real tricks.
"He has speed and I can't wait to see his best footy."
Mitchell is the second Hawthorn player to be nominated for the Rising Star award this year alongside Josh Weddle, who was nominated in round 10.
"Hopefully, all the bad luck with injuries is behind him,'' O'Bree said.
"He's a ripper kid from a wonderful family, so it's great to see him going so well."
Mitchell is the first Pioneer to earn a Rising Star nomination since Jack Ginnivan in round six last year.
