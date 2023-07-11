One of the late Steve Kelly's great passions in his decades of loyal service to the Bendigo Braves was keeping past players and officials associated with the club.
This Saturday night is the annual Steve Kelly Tribute Game, as the Braves host arch-rival Ballarat, and a group of former Braves players are using the occasion to honour Kelly's legacy by attracting past players and officials back to the club.
A Past Players Committee has been formed that is a subcommittee of the Bendigo Basketball Association.
Ash Gilmore, Andrew Barnett, Andrea Walsh, David Hogan, Cathy Manderson, Mick Spear and Nigel Starick are on the committee and the plan is to recreate the strong Braves culture that was a hallmark of the club for decades.
"In the last few months we've tried to get in contact with as many people as possible,'' Gilmore said.
"We've had quite a good response and we're hoping to see a lot of former players and officials at the game against Ballarat.
"Back in the day we were so successful because there was such a strong community feel.
"We want to get that feeling back. The past players have so much to give to the club.
"Players of our generation now have kids that are playing junior basketball and some former players are coaching junior basketball.
"We need to keep that connection open between the past players and the club. That's what we're trying to achieve and get some really good people back involved with the club."
Barnett said the Steve Kelly Tribute Game was the perfect night for past players and officials to return to the club.
"Kel played such a huge part in the club, so as a tribute to him, and in conjunction with the game named in his honour, we see this as a great way to start the ball rolling," Barnett said.
"We'd love to get it back to the environment it once was. This is a great opportunity to get everyone back to the club and get that family-friendly atmosphere that we had in the past.
"So far we've had a really good response. There's a mix of players from our generation, an older group and even some players that have only recently left the club."
The Past Players Committee hope Saturday night's game will be the start of a yearly membership program.
By signing up, past players and officials will gain entry to Saturday night's courtside function and finals matches this season and receive a limited edition Braves pin.
Going forward the plan is to have at least two past players functions each season.
"Past players will receive a membership each year because we really want to build on this,'' Gilmore said.
"If there's any former players and officials out there that we haven't been able to get in contact with please get in touch."
Any past players and officials who would like to be involved are encouraged to click on https://wkf.ms/3pmscCZ
