Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Past players invited back to Bendigo Braves to honour Steve Kelly

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 11 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Barnett and Ash Gilmore are part of the Bendigo Braves' past players committee. Picture by Darren Howe
Andrew Barnett and Ash Gilmore are part of the Bendigo Braves' past players committee. Picture by Darren Howe

One of the late Steve Kelly's great passions in his decades of loyal service to the Bendigo Braves was keeping past players and officials associated with the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.