Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Court

Drug drivers face Bendigo Magistrates' Court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
July 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Combining drugs and driving lands locals in Bendigo Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Combining drugs and driving lands locals in Bendigo Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A young Kangaroo Flat woman who was "overwhelmed" and refused to accompany police for an evidentiary breath test will be off the road for two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.