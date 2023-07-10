A young Kangaroo Flat woman who was "overwhelmed" and refused to accompany police for an evidentiary breath test will be off the road for two years.
Mother of three Ceejay Brown was in her car in the Victoria Street carpark in Eaglehawk on April 16 this year at 3.30am when police stopped her and asked her to do a preliminary breath test.
She agreed to this but she then refused to accompany them when they asked her to take a further test.
When questioned why she did not go, Brown said she was "worried" and "shocked" and "I have no reason to explain it".
Other news: Rising Sun celebrates 70 years in Sheehan family
"I really wouldn't drive if I was over," she said.
The court heard there was a mandatory loss of licence for two years for the charge of refusing an oral fluid test regardless of the circumstances.
The court heard the young mum has no ongoing issues with drugs or alcohol, and was picking up a family member after earlier having a "couple of Cruisers" at the Allies Pub.
Brown was also placed on a good behaviour bond for 12 months and will make a $500 contribution to the court fund which Magistrate Megan Aumair described as "like a donation to charity".
Jennifer Clark pleaded guilty to driving while affected by drugs after being pulled over for having a faulty vehicle light at a Kennington breath testing site on April 22 this year.
The court hear Clark's eldest son had recently passed and she had unfortunately relapsed into drug use as a result, after being clean for the previous eight years.
Methylamphetamine, which can remain in the body for a week or more, was detected in Clark's oral fluid sample.
READ MORE:
When asked if she had used drugs she said she used methylamphetamine and marijuana.
The court heard she was asked at the scene when she last took those drugs and she said, "I wouldn't have the foggiest except for the joint last night".
Clark lost her licence for a 12 month mandatory minimum and with conviction was fined $500.
Clark's lawyer Brianna Oliver said there had been no offending since and her client has not used drugs since the incident.
A homeless mother of two has pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended licence.
The woman's vehicle was intercepted at Kangaroo Flat on April 19, 2023.
Her licence had been suspended earlier this year for a drug driving offence.
The court heard she told police she "needed to get fuel to her partner".
She had previously been placed on a good behaviour bond without conviction for unlicensed driving in 2016.
She was candid with police about her previous drug use - namely methylamphetamine - but has not used drugs since her drug driving offence.
The woman was convicted and fined $100 for driving while suspended
The court offered assistance to the woman who is living in a tent with two children and her partner.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.