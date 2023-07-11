Runs galore in high-scoring weekend of Bendigo baseball

It was a weekend for big scores in Bendigo Baseball Association action.
58 runs were scored across the three division one and two matches.
Strath Dodgers 1 put on a brilliant offensive display to defeat Bendigo East 2, 18-0.
Dodgers had 27 safe hits in four innings, with Julian Howe and Anthony Amsing contributing five safe hits each and Aaron Petri and Rod Baulch four hits each.
Dodgers' pitchers Aaron Petri and Steve Skipper combined to throw a no-hitter against the young East batting line-up.
Dodgers Tigers held off the fast-finishing Scots in a high-scoring contest at Strathfieldsaye.
Tigers raced to a 9-0 lead before Scots started to find some form offensively.
Scots surged home with seven runs in the final inning, but the damage had been done and the Tigers celebrated a 15-9 victory.
Eden Hardy, Mark Eeles and Andrew McKindley had three hits each for the Tigers, while Troy Henderson and Marc Brownlee had three hits each for Scots.
Falcons 2 turned a close contest with Dodgers Devils into an impressive win on the back of two big innings.
Falcons 2 trailed 4-3 with two innings remaining, but they broke the game open with six runs in the sixth inning and three more in the final inning to win 12-4.
Falcons 2 pitchers Seb Smith and Jayson Strahan restricted the Devils to four runs.
Andy Kelly had three hits for Dodgers, while Eion Brennan was best with the bat for Falcons with three hits.
In division three action, a big opening inning was the catalyst for Malmsbury's 9-7 win over Scots.
Malmsbury piled on six runs in the first inning and added three more in the second inning before Scots made a late charge with seven unanswered runs in the third.
Simon Bogli pitched superbly for Malmsbury in the first two innings.
Des Henderson was Scots' best player. He was 2-2 in the batting box and solid as catcher in the field.
Dodgers Tigers edged out clubmates Dodgers Hornets 11-6.
The Tigers had 12 hits for the match, while the Hornets had eight.
Dodgers Devils proved too good for Bendigo East, 10-7, on the back of 12 safe hits to three.
Falcons Blue scored eight runs in the opening inning on its way to a resounding 15-4 victory over Falcons White.
Andrew Jones pitched impressively for Falcons Blue, with eight strikeouts. Kam Ritchie was Falcons White's best player.
In the under-16s, Dodgers Tigers defeated Bendigo East 9-7 in an entertaining contest.
Travis Shanahan and Jackson Harris both had two hits for Dodgers.
Falcons outclassed Dodgers Devils 18-5 on the back of good form from Alaric Tibbett and Fynn Murphy. Hamish Kelly and Lachie Mawston were best for the Devils.
In the under-14s, Dodgers Devils defeated Dodger Tigers 16-7, while Falcons outlasted Dodgers 8-4 in the under-12s.
