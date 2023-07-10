While the final scores may not suggest it, performances are improving at Camp Reserve.
The past month in the BFNL from Castlemaine has seen it go 1-3 with a win over lowly Maryborough and losses to Sandhurst (85 points), South Bendigo (94 points) and Gisborne (65 points), masking what is now a side who can hold its own for long periods against strong sides.
Still, that competitiveness has yet to be shown for a full 120 minutes and as with most young sides four quarter performances are usually one of the last pieces of the puzzle added.
Those big losses aren't as bad as they seem.
In round eight against Sandhurst, the Magpies were within 34 points at three-quarter time before losing by 85.
Against South Bendigo, the next week, a 12-goal to-none second quarter proved the difference on a day where the Bloods won the remaining three quarters by 19 points combined.
On the weekend at Gisborne, a similarly lopsided second term skewed the margin.
Magpies coach Brendan Shepherd has spoken ad nauseam this season on bringing down the margin of losses compared to previous years, which his side has done.
But the single-quarter fadeouts are an issue he is beginning to lose patience over.
"It was one-quarter of footy that let us down again," Shepherd said.
"It's a learning curve we need to overcome, and that was the message following the game on Saturday.
"It's pretty simple as a coach to say it, but we just need to be better for longer."
Shepherd believes the problem will be rectified the more games his young group plays together but says that will be a long-term fix.
"When you have the average age of a list sitting around 20 and with most of them still learning senior footy, it's hard to get them playing four quarters," Shepherd said.
"Ethan Hein is a great example - his composure and the way he uses the footy for a teenager is excellent - but the next step is for him to find a mindset and tank that allows him to run out a full game."
With such an inexperienced list, Shepherd leans on the support of his few senior core players, including John Watson.
Watson was voted as the Magpies' best on the weekend and is playing the role asked of him, averaging 41 disposals a game across the backline.
Shepherd lauded the loyalty shown to the club by Watson.
"I haven't put John in the best a lot because these experienced blokes, they're not playing to see their names in the best but are more encouraging the kids to be put in there," he said.
"He would tear it up in some lesser competitions with his phenomenal work rate, which I think is only matched in this league by someone like a Jack Geary.
"Unfortunately, he's a 150 gamer for the club and hasn't had many wins.
"To stick through that and give back by coaching the juniors and being an example for the kids coming through is a great effort in its own right."
The Magpies will look to again be competitive in the next fortnight against powerhouses Strathfieldsaye and Eaglehawk before two winnable games versus Kangaroo Flat, and Kyneton await them.
"We still believe we have some winnable games remaining," Shepherd said.
"But that will only eventuate if we choose to put in a four-quarter effort."
