Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

BENDIGO JUNIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS
UNDER-12A
Golden Square 3.2 3.5 3.10 4.11 (35)
MGYCW 0.0 1.0 1.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Golden Square: C.Kennedy 2, J.Read 1, L.Shatwell 1.MGYCW: J.Hargreaves 2, M.Rose 1
BEST - Golden Square: J.Read, C.Kennedy, R.McLean, R.Norman, J.Allen, N.Bishop. MGYCW: D.Thomson, T.Evans, Z.Cavalier, J.Farley, N.James, J.Hargreaves
White Hills Black 0.2 2.7 5.8 8.10 (58)
St Francis 2.1 3.1 4.1 4.3 (27)
GOALS - White Hills Black: B.Young 3, N.Griffiths 1, M.Slattery 1, J.Conlan 1, R.Middleton 1, L.Schelfhout 1. St Francis: J.Fishley 1, A.Hope 1, T.Harrop 1, H.Ward 1
BEST - White Hills Black: R.Middleton, M.Slattery, B.Young, X.BAERKEN, L.Schelfhout, M.Polglase. St Francis: J.Mcdonnell, H.Ward, F.Todd, T.Harrop, J.Willis, H.Baker
Strathfieldsaye 2.3 7.5 8.6 10.10 (70)
St Thereses 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (9)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: L.Hancock 2, B.Mcdermott 2, C.Giddings 2, Z.Garley 1, T.O'Keefe 1, H.Svanosio 1, S.Davies 1. St Thereses: J.Rees 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: J.Ingram, B.Mcdermott, A.Kelly, C.Giddings, L.Morrice, Z.Walker. St Thereses: K.Westley, L.Travaglia, D.Cakebread, J.Hogan, P.Silva, T.Hembrow
UNDER-12B
St Kilians St Peters Gold 2.1 2.5 3.5 6.8 (44)
Quarry Hill 2.0 3.1 4.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS - St Kilians St Peters Gold: J.Byrne 2, V.Martin 1, M.Adams 1, S.Boylson 1, W.Scholtes 1. Quarry Hill: H.Knott 2, H.McMillan 1, O.Lalor 1
BEST - St Kilians St Peters Gold: E.Willits, R.Bergin, H.Francis, W.Scholtes, J.Byrne, A.Walsh. Quarry Hill: T.Peters, H.Cooney, J.Richardson, B.Martin, S.Maher, H.Knott
Eaglehawk Eagles 4.2 5.12 6.14 7.21 (63)
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 1.0 1.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS - Eaglehawk Eagles: Z.Uerata 2, W.Jackson 1, R.Button 1, X.Williams 1, C.Powley 1, X.Docksey 1. Strathfieldsaye: G.Ritchie 1, E.Nagy 1
BEST - Eaglehawk Eagles: R.Button, W.Jackson, Z.Uerata, B.Hunt, L.Cunningham, B.Cadzow. Strathfieldsaye: D.Keyte, P.Macrae, E.Nagy, G.Ritchie, W.Munro
Castlemaine 1.1 3.1 4.1 5.1 (31)
Huntly Gold 1.0 1.0 2.7 3.9 (27)
GOALS - Castlemaine: D.Brasher 2, T.Cordy 1, W.Fitzgerald 1, C.Cordy 1. Huntly Gold: N.Campbell 1, T.Cowan 1, I.Plant 1
BEST - Castlemaine: S.Grainger, C.Cordy, D.Brasher, J.O'Sullivan, A.Culph, W.Fitzgerald. Huntly Gold: J.Clark, T.Cowan, I.Plant, D.Wattie, R.Edwards, K.Manson
St Thereses 1.0 4.7 6.8 7.10 (52)
Maryborough 1.4 1.4 3.6 3.7 (25)
GOALS - St Thereses: X.Mulqueen 4, B.Rosa 2, A.Edwards 1. Maryborough: C.Howell 2, C.Stevens 1
BEST - St Thereses: A.Edwards, L.Bell, B.Rosa, J.Holland, Q.Casey, X.Mulqueen. Maryborough: C.Stevens, E.Boyes, J.Wills, J.Smith, M.Stevens, W.Smith
UNDER-12C
Heathcote 4.2 7.5 9.9 15.15 (105)
Huntly Brown 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Heathcote: M.Dellar 4, J.Brooke 3, C.Ruck 2, K.Willmot 2, H.Dellar 1, T.Foster 1, J.Aquilina 1, I.Pianta-Cook 1. Huntly Brown: R.Stevens 1
BEST - Heathcote: M.Dellar, L.Burton, K.Willmot, J.Lawlor, W.Mannix, J.Buccella. Huntly Brown: M.Fahy, H.Kleinert, J.Rothacker, R.Stevens, M.McCashney, F.Corboy
MGYCW 2.3 2.4 3.7 4.10 (34)
St Thereses 0.0 1.0 1.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS - MGYCW: J.Benaim 2, A.Kyle 1, R.Muir 1. St Thereses: H.Rees 1, D.Kramer 1
BEST - MGYCW: H.Rossignuolo, A.Kyle, C.Davis, H.Harry, J.Benaim, M.Curnow. St Thereses: E.Gretgrix, S.Gee, J.Lenaghan, P.Sherwood, J.Bremner, J.Byrne
Golden Square 0.3 1.5 2.10 5.10 (40)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 1.1 1.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Golden Square: D.snell 1, L.Liddell 1, A.Griffin 1, A.Pitcher 1, X.O'Grady 1. Kangaroo Flat: R.Grinter 2
BEST - Golden Square: L.Liddell, B.Bradley, C.Buchan, B.Goodes, X.O'Grady, J.Bryan. Kangaroo Flat: R.Grinter, H.French, R.Gudge, J.Lower, M.Lower, T.Pluck
Strathfieldsaye 3.8 8.16 12.18 15.21 (111)
St Kilians St Peters Green0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.Dutra 3, W.Martin 3, H.Jones 2, J.Patton 1, N.McLoughlan 1, J.Brain 1, N.Hodgskiss 1, R.Menzel 1, H.Brown 1, C.Mayes 1. St Kilians St Peters Green: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: C.Mayes, H.Jones, J.Brain, L.Richard, X.Howard. St Kilians St Peters Green: M.Chapman, M.Manley, B.Herdman, A.Mitchell, B.McConvill, E.Schoder
Marong 2.0 5.0 5.3 6.7 (43)
Eaglehawk Hawks 0.4 0.5 1.5 2.5 (17)
GOALS - Marong: J.Atkinson 2, J.Bradley 1, A.Krauth 1, E.Swanton 1, T.Pearce 1. Eaglehawk Hawks: B.Stone 1
BEST - Marong: N.Carter, T.Pearce, J.Metherell, H.Schneider, M.Ferguson, K.Mensforth. Eaglehawk Hawks: J.Richardson, B.Stone, D.Abbott, Z.Dove, undefined.null, G.Hillard
St Monicas 3.4 4.5 6.6 7.7 (49)
St Francis 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2 (8)
GOALS - St Monicas: E.Crocker 5, R.Gallagher 1, C.Colbert 1. St Francis: A.Dubyna 1
BEST - St Monicas: E.Crocker, H.Sherwood, R.Gallagher, C.Colbert, T.Scullie, D.Lamb. St Francis: S.Hurford, J.Blacker, R.Davies, E.Black, J.Millar, E.Kelly
UNDER-12D
White Hills Red 2.0 4.2 7.3 8.7 (55)
MGYCW 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - White Hills Red: C.Kelson 2, C.Mason 1, T.Mclarty 1, B.Dalton-Downward 1, D.Mills 1, A.Smith 1, M.Fuller 1. MGYCW: A.Langley 1
BEST - White Hills Red: L.Callanan, M.Fuller, T.Nichols, C.Mason, C.Boland, R.Morton. MGYCW: J.Noonan, E.Penny, A.Langley, C.Wyatt, N.English, A.Derrick
Golden Square 2.5 4.10 8.11 11.14 (80)
Eaglehawk Two Blues 0.0 0.0 1.2 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Golden Square: I.Taylor 2, A.Uren 2, J.Everett 2, C.May 1, J.Walker 1, L.Gunn 1, B.Stewart 1, N.Smith 1. Eaglehawk Two Blues: V.Tuitupou 1
BEST - Golden Square: L.Smith, L.Gunn, J.Walker, S.Wellington, J.Jones-O'Brien, L.Collins. Eaglehawk Two Blues: B.Norden, V.Tuitupou, K.Shelton, W.Goulden, T.Mcmahon, L.McClure
Strathfieldsaye 1.2 3.3 7.4 10.6 (66)
North Bendigo 1.4 3.5 3.6 4.9 (33)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: I.Oataway 2, D.Hilson 1, S.Quarrier 1, C.Gardiner 1. North Bendigo: A.West 1, L.Sloan 1, K.RANDALL 1, R.Thompson 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: D.Moroney-cook, D.Hilson, C.Gardiner, B.Wallis, B.Bortolotto, R.Speers. North Bendigo: R.Botheras, Z.Greenshields, L.Sloan, B.baldwin, K.RANDALL, S.Dee
UNDER-14 GIRLS
Sandhurst 1.1 1.4 2.5 3.5 (23)
Eaglehawk 0.1 1.1 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS - Sandhurst: L.Brown 1, K.Spiteri 1, G.Clark 1. Eaglehawk: C.McQueen 2, E.Jefferis 1
BEST - Sandhurst: M.Humphrey, T.Place, K.Spiteri, M.Pinner, M.Maxted, K.Daly. Eaglehawk: C.McQueen, M.Lawry, T.Thorpe, J.Wilson, I.Brown, S.Lees
White Hills 4.4 10.5 15.9 18.11 (119)
Kangaroo Flat 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 (2)
GOALS - White Hills: M.Clark 7, G.Coller 5, S.O'Connell 3, M.Morrison 2. Kangaroo Flat: N/A
BEST - White Hills: M.Clark, G.Coller, A.Lythgo, L.Rochester, E.Pickering, M.Morrison. Kangaroo Flat: L.Benaim, T.Keetelaar, B.Rogers, C.Wylie, M.Berryman
Golden Square 1.2 3.3 4.3 5.5 (35)
Marong 0.1 0.1 1.5 1.5 (11)
GOALS - Golden Square: E.Brown 3, L.Walsh 1, L.Soko 1. Marong: A.Dawson 1
BEST - Golden Square: E.Brown, N.Costello, A.Carr, O.Reid, L.Soko. Marong: K.Priest, A.Wardell, P.Cunningham, I.Whelan, O.Rogers, M.Johnson
UNDER-14 SENIORS
South Bendigo 2.1 3.5 6.8 7.10 (52)
Eaglehawk 0.1 1.2 3.3 6.3 (39)
GOALS - South Bendigo: R.Newman 3, H.Pratt-Baird 1, H.Turnbull 1, M.Kornmann 1, J.Kramer 1. Eaglehawk: T.Fox 3, Z.Farrow 1, X.Stone 1, T.Ferguson 1
BEST - South Bendigo: Z.Ralphs, H.Warne, H.Pratt-Baird, L.Rinaldi, M.Nicholas, R.Newman. Eaglehawk: C.Larson, J.Frankel, T.Fox, L.Wilson, J.Webster
Sandhurst 6.0 12.4 17.7 26.11 (167)
Golden Square 2.1 2.2 2.5 2.6 (18)
GOALS - Sandhurst: M.Connick 9, L.Cameron 6, J.Westley 4, Q.Cody 1, W.Petersen 1, H.O'Callaghan 1, A.HOLLAND 1, R.Travaglia 1, N.Harvey 1, E.Ryan 1. Golden Square: C.Macumber 1, M.Skinner 1
BEST - Sandhurst: N.Harvey, M.Connick, R.Travaglia, L.Cameron, M.Nihill, H.O'Callaghan. Golden Square: J.Rosa, B.Buhagiar, M.Skinner, N.Pollard, N.Pedrotti, H.Hayes
Strathfieldsaye 6.1 10.9 17.13 23.18 (156)
MGYCW 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (3)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: T.Griffin 3, L.Sharam 3, C.Hilson 2, W.Brandt 2, M.Grieve 2, N.Browell 2, W.Mayes 1, E.Fennell 1, A.Hand 1, J.Webster 1, X.Horan 1, S.O'Bree 1, J.Mathews 1, F.Maddren 1, K.Hodgskiss 1. MGYCW: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: J.Mathews, F.Maddren, N.Fitzpatrick, L.Sharam, C.Hilson, X.Horan. MGYCW: J.Wittingslow, C.Attard, L.Wilson, J.Morcombe, R.Grinham-Reid, W.Hargreaves
UNDER-14 RESERVES 1
Rochester 1.4 2.5 2.8 5.9 (39)
Marong 0.1 2.3 4.6 4.6 (30)
GOALS - Rochester: L.Hayes 2, C.James 1, C.Watson 1, D.Carmichael 1. Marong: W.Hope 2, H.Allison 1, C.Bray 1
BEST - Rochester: L.Hayes, D.Martin, K.Cail, J.Tarrant, R.Mountjoy, T.Drust. Marong: E.Bird, H.Wilson, W.Hope, M.Dempster, J.Miller, M.O'Donnell
Strathfieldsaye 1.1 3.4 6.6 6.7 (43)
Kangaroo Flat 1.2 1.5 2.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.Lawler 2, N.Hietbrink 2, O.Long 1, A.Hughes 1. Kangaroo Flat: O.Salau 1, I.Cole 1, C.Woolley 1, J.Gudge 1, N.Jennings 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: J.Baker, K.Garley, F.Worthington, E.Fennell, S.Worthington. Kangaroo Flat: J.Mahon, S.Ahearn, Z.TURNER, L.Chambers, N.Jennings, A.Coghill
Huntly Gold 3.2 7.4 10.7 11.11 (77)
Castlemaine 3.2 5.6 6.9 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Huntly Gold: Z.Jensen 3, L.Cain 2, H.Archer 2, O.Davies 1, Z.Marwood 1, J.Alford 1, C.Pellegrino 1. Castlemaine: M.Matheson 5, O.Grainger 1, J.Noulton 1, R.Fitzpatrick 1, L.Bruce 1
BEST - Huntly Gold: J.Alford, H.Adamson, D.Swinnerton, Z.Whyte, C.Pellegrino, L.Wheelhouse. Castlemaine: M.Matheson, M.Kay, L.Murray, O.Grainger, L.Bruce, Z.Thompson
UNDER-14 RESERVES 2
Huntly Brown 2.3 5.8 6.16 8.17 (65)
White Hills 2.1 3.4 5.4 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Huntly Brown: M.Challis 3, C.Wheelhouse 1, R.Marriott 1, N.Campbell 1, A.Callanan 1, R.Fahy 1. White Hills: H.Morrish 2, B.Jorgensen 1, S.Guy 1, R.Michielsen 1, I.Cass 1
BEST - Huntly Brown: C.Ameri, R.Fahy, C.Fahy, M.Challis, H.Luke, J.Giudice. White Hills: F.Parker, B.Jorgensen, A.Sawyer, H.Morrish, Z.Fuller
South Bendigo 0.1 2.6 3.7 6.10 (46)
Sandhurst 1.1 1.4 2.5 4.6 (30)
GOALS - South Bendigo: N.Poole 1, T.McMurray 1, W.Martin 1, F.Guzzo 1, T.Henderson 1, Z.Mills 1. Sandhurst: T.Frawley 2, W.Jeffrey 1, N.Rees 1
BEST - South Bendigo: T.Henderson, H.McIntosh, M.Flett, L.Bennett, B.Cochrane, W.Martin. Sandhurst: T.Fraser, W.Jeffrey, T.Byrne, I.Omeara, T.Frawley, O.Lorrain
Maryborough 4.2 5.9 7.9 10.9 (69)
Strathfieldsaye 1.1 2.3 3.3 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Maryborough: O.Cassidy 7, J.Smith 1, C.Larkin 1, J.Humphrey 1. Strathfieldsaye: B.Gamble 2, W.James 1, C.Harrop 1
BEST - Maryborough: O.Cassidy, J.Humphrey, H.Bartlett, K.Jardine, C.O'Halloran, J.Gourlay. Strathfieldsaye: T.Bartram, C.Harrop, D.Gormly, B.Humphrey, H.Thorson, J.Dyer
UNDER-14 RESERVES 3
South Bendigo 3.5 3.5 6.7 8.8 (56)
MGYCW 0.1 1.4 1.4 6.5 (41)
GOALS - South Bendigo: A.Obudzinski 2, S.Tuckerman 1, P.Si 1, C.Mannes 1, T.Coombs 1, Z.Seiler 1, C.McClellan 1. MGYCW: C.Speirs 2, J.Baxter 2, X.Tingley 1, Z.Nicholls 1
BEST - South Bendigo: P.Si, D.Ford, B.Dobbin, S.Tuckerman, C.McClellan, S.Hughes. MGYCW: H.Landry, A.Curnow, J.Baxter, C.Berry, K.Turner, undefined.null
Golden Square 1.2 5.4 10.4 14.8 (92)
Kangaroo Flat 1.1 1.1 2.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Golden Square: S.Snell 3, T.Ahearn 2, T.Worbs 2, C.McKay 2, T.Thomas 2, L.Soko 1, N.Stewart 1, M.Nicholson 1. Kangaroo Flat: R.LEECH 1, J.Thatcher 1, T.Penrose 1
BEST - Golden Square: T.Byrne, T.Worbs, T.Thomas, C.McKay, D.Martin, S.Snell. Kangaroo Flat: T.Diss, R.Mitchell, R.Giudice, T.Knight, J.Leech, J.Dieckmann
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Golden Square 0.1 0.3 1.4 1.4 (10)
Castlemaine 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.4 (10)
GOALS - Golden Square: L.Mansfield 1. Castlemaine: K.Batchelor 1
BEST - Golden Square: L.Mansfield, G.Mcphee, L.Kornmann, S.Lowther, L.Johansen, T.Davis. Castlemaine: L.Whaley, C.Cole, T.Williams, C.Butcher, P.Marshall, T.Barry
UNDER-16 SENIORS
Golden Square 3.7 7.8 9.11 14.16 (100)
MGYCW 0.0 0.2 1.5 1.5 (11)
GOALS - Golden Square: R.Dillon 4, X.Grant 4, J.Kelly 2, C.Mortimer 1, L.Wescott 1, B.Warfe 1, B.Ritchie 1. MGYCW: Z.Whalen 1
BEST - Golden Square: A.Edwards, R.Dillon, X.Cain, D.Webb, J.Lowery, J.Kelly. MGYCW: Z.Whalen, C.Blandthorn, W.Thomson, L.Pigdon, D.Brown, L.Budge
Rochester 4.1 6.1 7.5 8.7 (55)
Eaglehawk 2.2 5.6 6.6 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Rochester: L.Joyce 2, J.Otto 2, T.White 2, H.Keating 1, R.Hayes 1. Eaglehawk: J.Coates-moore 2, H.Miller 1, M.Miller 1, K.MacDonald 1, L.Moss 1
BEST - Rochester: J.Rasmussen, L.Joyce, H.Keating, T.White, C.HARBOUR, R.Hayes. Eaglehawk: T.Taylor, D.Marsh, J.Coates-moore, H.Miller, T.Fox, L.Wilson
Maryborough 2.2 7.5 8.6 10.10 (70)
Strathfieldsaye 4.1 6.1 9.2 10.3 (63)
GOALS - Maryborough: L.Howell 8, J.Skinner 2. Strathfieldsaye: H.Bennett 5, S.Hancock 3, P.Gordon 1, W.Bartlett 1
BEST - Maryborough: L.Howell, C.Wood, Z.Cicchini, J.Stevens, C.Wright, L.Clark. Strathfieldsaye: H.Bennett, A.Wingrave, T.Allan, P.Gordon, W.Bartlett, F.Watchman
Sandhurst Maroon 5.4 8.10 15.14 23.22 (160)
Castlemaine 0.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Sandhurst Maroon: Z.Connick 7, O.Cail 5, G.Hay 2, C.Duke 2, M.Guthrie 1, L.McNamara 1, J.Howard 1, L.Borchard 1, C.Kealy 1, C.Poyser 1, J.Harvey 1. Castlemaine: A.Welch 1
BEST - Sandhurst Maroon: G.Hay, L.Borchard, Z.Connick, L.McNamara, W.Bennett, O.Farrelly. Castlemaine: C.Holman, O.Britt, O.Giddings, B.Barker, P.Leathem, A.Welch
South Bendigo 3.8 6.12 12.13 15.15 (105)
Sandhurst Navy 1.0 2.1 4.2 7.2 (44)
GOALS - South Bendigo: J.Bell 3, H.Jackman 2, C.Russell 2, T.Hardingham 1, J.Irwin 1, E.McMahon 1, H.Purcell 1, A.Triplett 1, J.McMurray 1. Sandhurst Navy: C.Reid 4, L.Sims 1, H.Byrne 1, N.Willits 1
BEST - South Bendigo: T.Hardingham, N.Masullo, E.McMahon, J.Bell, S.Gray, M.Coad. Sandhurst Navy: M.Nihill, N.Willits, C.Bannan, H.Byrne, N.Long, C.Reid
UNDER-16 RESERVES 1
Kangaroo Flat - - - - (86)
Strathfieldsaye - - - - (11)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: J.Clarke 4, J.Dingfelder 2, J.Taylor 1, J.Burns 1, R.McNamara 1, X.Coghill 1, B.Hancock 1. Strathfieldsaye: S.Whitford 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: T.Blythman, undefined.null, J.Bodycoat, B.Hancock, T.Jennings, M.Goudge. Strathfieldsaye: N.Jones-Stibbe, J.Connor, J.Oldham, undefined.null, J.Smith, M.Elkington
White Hills Black 3.7 5.8 9.9 12.14 (86)
Huntly 1.0 1.1 2.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS - White Hills Black: L.Cummings 3, J.Mizzi 2, F.Millar 2, C.Tobin 2, J.Ratcliffe 1, P.Kabalan 1, B.Schelfhout 1. Huntly: H.Matthews 1, M.Lawrence 1
BEST - White Hills Black: C.Tobin, J.Ratcliffe, J.Mizzi, H.Mills, O.Lythgo, A.O'Brien. Huntly: B.Murley, T.Biggs, K.Fitzpatrick, C.Cowan, T.Snowdon, N.Pellegrino
UNDER-16 RESERVES 2
LBU Cats 2.3 5.4 9.7 14.11 (95)
White Hills Red 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 (16)
GOALS - LBU Cats: J.Brentnall 6, W.Hann 4, T.Cox 1, R.Sims 1, J.Mundie 1, H.Condliffe 1. White Hills Red: M.Coffey 1, J.Holborn 1
BEST - LBU Cats: C.Byrne, J.Brentnall, T.Cox, M.Munro, H.Lees, H.Condliffe. White Hills Red: W.Runnalls, K.Pearce, C.Thornton, H.Clark, K.Nieto, H.Kristiansen
MGYCW 5.4 5.7 7.11 12.15 (87)
Marong 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - MGYCW: N.Hadden 3, S.Neervoort 3, L.Hancock 3, O.McKenzie 1, A.Tremain 1, D.Bown 1. Marong: N/A
BEST - MGYCW: D.Goddard, M.Lines, S.Neervoort, T.Brook, O.McKenzie, N.Hadden. Marong: L.Lonsdale, J.Hetherton, J.Larson, S.Bird, J.bradley, B.Smyth
UNDER-18 GIRLS
White Hills 5.2 7.4 9.11 15.12 (102)
Sandhurst 1.1 2.3 3.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS - White Hills: K.Wild 4, M.Newlan 3, T.Murphy 2, S.Pearce 2, J.Morrison 2, O.Turner 2. Sandhurst: S.Carmody 2, L.Franklin 1, A.Grist 1
BEST - White Hills: S.Pearce, O.Turner, J.Morrison, S.Sarre, M.Newlan, T.Kendall. Sandhurst: C.Naughton, M.mcloughlan, S.Carmody, S.Daly, D.Steele, M.Bray
Woorinen Youth Girls 1.1 3.1 5.1 8.4 (52)
Eaglehawk 1.4 2.5 3.6 3.6 (24)
GOALS - Woorinen Youth Girls: S.Johnston 3, K.Davison 2, E.Ward 1, L.Somerville 1, M.Johnston 1. Eaglehawk: I.Wilson 1, L.Stevenson 1, I.St Clair 1
BEST - Woorinen Youth Girls: S.Johnston, E.Ward, K.Davison, G.Ayars, L.Clarke, A.Van Liessum. Eaglehawk: J.Keighran, M.Gard, N.NISBET, Z.Waugh, C.Liddy, H.Fitt
