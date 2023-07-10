Bendigo Advertiser
Daniels just shy of triple-double at NBA Summer League

Updated July 10 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:10pm
Dyson Daniels drives to the basket against Golden State. Picture by Getty Images
Bendigo's Dyson Daniels led the New Orleans Pelicans to their first win of the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

