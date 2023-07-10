Daniels just shy of triple-double at NBA Summer League

Bendigo's Dyson Daniels led the New Orleans Pelicans to their first win of the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Daniels fell just two assists short of becoming the third player in Summer League history to record a triple-double in the Pelicans 94-86 win over the Golden State Warriors.
He was active at both ends of the floor, scoring 17 points to go with 15 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.
Daniels was 6-18 from the field, including 2-10 from behind the three-point arc.
The Pelicans trailed by seven points at half-time, but they outscored the Warriors 50-35 in the second-half.
The Pelicans next game is against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday (AEST). They then play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday (AEST).
At the completion of Summer League, Daniels will return to Australia to train with the Boomers ahead of the FIBA World Cup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.