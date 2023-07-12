Wins on the road make a season, and while the Bendigo Pioneers match on Sunday in Mildura was a notional home game, the trip proved to be the perfect tonic to finding their best footy again.
After two months of faltering form that saw the Pioneers win one game from five, the 12.9 (81) to 9.9 (63) triumph over a top-four side in the Calder Cannons came out of the blue.
Taking the bus from Bendigo on Saturday morning, both the boys and girls' squads spent the night in Mildura ahead of their round 13 Coates Talent League clashes.
Pioneers coach Jeremy Rodi said the time spent bonding as a group played a big part in securing the win.
"I think the weekend away as a group directly correlated to the result of the game," Rodi said.
"The communication was unreal, the feeling going into the game was great, and there was no stress or nerves even with a 16-year-old debutant playing.
"It was pleasing for it to finally click after a rough couple of months where we didn't get many wins on the board."
The win was made all the more special with Vic Country squad members Harley Reid, Oskar Smartt and Archer Day-Wicks all missing from the line-up.
"Everyone stepped up to the plate with those blokes missing and played their roles," Rodi said.
"It was one of our best wins for the year, considering there was a lot of inexperience in the team.
"We had a bunch of kids who had only played two or three Coates Talent League games, but they all stood up."
Lachlan Faulkhead made a surprise debut, and the 16-year-old didn't look out of place kicking two goals playing as a high half-forward with bursts through the midfield.
"Mick Faulkhead is the regional coach in Mildura, and Lachlan is his son, so it was a special day for a family who's done a lot for the program," Rodi said.
"We had a couple of late outs, and being up in Mildura for a Sunday game, you can't exactly bring emergencies, so there was a decision made that he would play after a couple of late outs.
"He played unbelievably well and is definitely up to this level which is awesome to see."
Third gamer Dusty Geister was one of eight Mildura-based players to take the field, and Rodi was thrilled to see the local boys tear it up on their home patch.
"It was great for them to play in their hometown and in front of their families," Rodi said.
"Dusty Geister was the one who stood out to me.
"He was a bit shell-shocked during his first game a few weeks back, but he was exceptional today."
Eaglehawk senior player Jack O'Shannessy was the only casualty copping a bad corky in the opening stages of the match.
The Pioneers boys don't play their next game until early August.
