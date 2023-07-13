A central Victorian man who broke into the Rochester and Elmore District Health Service and stole a motor vehicle from the hospital has been jailed 18 months.
Dean Noel Blackhall, 36, pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated burglary, breaching a community corrections order and threats to kill in Bendigo Magistrate's Court on July 13.
At the time of appearing in court he was in custody, where he had been for 147 days in the course of the year.
Blackhall was last in court for the burglary charge in the Echuca Magistrate's Court on February 15 this year where the matter was adjourned to March 14 where he failed to appear.
The court heard Blackhall had trouble finding accommodation when he was outside of jail and had a turbulent family dynamic, including having never met his youngest child.
The magistrate overseeing the matter, Russell Kelly, said he understood Blackhall had significant mental health issues including being a diagnosed schizophrenic.
Magistrate Kelly said he hoped Blackhall could get the psychiatric help he needed once finishing his prison term and would be able to sort his life out given he had now "graduated to very serious offences".
As a part of the sentencing Blackhall will not be eligible for parole for at least 12 months and has also lost his licence for a year starting on July 13.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
