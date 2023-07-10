A 27-year-old Bowenvale man has been arrested and charged in relation to a string of burglaries, and motor vehicle thefts across Western Victoria.
Detectives from the Western Region Crime Squad believe the crime spree occurred over the last three weeks in locations including Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh, Geelong, and Werribee.
The investigation came to a head on Thursday last week, after police located an alleged stolen Nissan Navara travelling between Geelong and Werribee.
A police Air Wing tracked the man travelling in the alleged stolen vehicle, before it came to a stop at a Werribee south address. The man was arrested, and the stolen vehicle was recovered by police.
Police also allege that the man stole a Toyota Hilux from Mount Wallace and a Nissan Patrol from Bacchus Marsh.
The Toyota HiLux was recovered by police while the Nissan Patrol remains outstanding.
Detectives later conducted a search warrant at an address in Tarneit, recovering three stolen vehicles and two stolen box trailers.
The Bowenvale man is facing 25 charges including: aggravated burglary, burglaries, theft of motor vehicles, theft and conduct endangering persons.
He was remanded to appear at Geelong Magistrates Court on August 7.
The investigation remains ongoing.
