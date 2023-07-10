Bendigo Advertiser
Bowenvale man, 27, arrested over statewide crime spree

Updated July 10 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 2:00pm
A Bowenvale man has been arrested and charged over a string of burglaries and motor vehicle thefts across Western Victoria.
