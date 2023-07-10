Castlemaine's march towards back-to-back flags is gaining momentum by the week, and on Friday night, they ticked off another big test beating Eaglehawk 9.3 (57) to 1.6 (12) at Canterbury Park.
The top-of-the-table clash underlined the gulf between the undefeated Magpies and the rest of the competition.
Although it became a comfortable evening for the Magpies, coach Jordan Cochrane said his side still had to fight hard for the win.
"It's always a challenge to play them at Canterbury Park, and they came out firing," Cochrane said.
"It was a pretty heated game and was tighter than the scoreboard suggests, so it was good to see the girls come out on top.
"They missed a couple of goals in the first term they should have kicked, which gave us some early breathing room."
The Magpies made the most of their opportunities early to take a four-goal-to-none lead into the first change, and it took until the third term for the Hawks to register a major.
Under immense pressure in the third quarter, the Hawks stood firm to produce their best period of play in the game, surviving an assault from the Magpies to win the quarter with one goal to none.
It was nowhere near enough, though, as the Magpies put them to the sword in the final term to cruise to a 45-point win.
"The third quarter, it was in our front half 80 per cent of the time, but we couldn't hit the scoreboard," Cochrane said.
"Against a team like Eaglehawk, if you drop off for a couple of quarters, they can turn the score pretty quick, so we worked hard for the whole game but credit to their defensive line, which held up pretty well."
Cochrane was pleased with his sides' ball movement and is confident their form in this facet should hold them in good stead on the vast expanses of the QEO this week in another top-of-the-ladder contest, this time against Woorinen.
"The way we moved the ball regarding using the space and our run is where we broke them open," Cochrane said.
"We'll continue to work on it this week especially considering we're playing on the QEO this Sunday, and hopefully we can take advantage of that."
It was another impressive defensive performance from the Magpies and came with some key exclusions.
"We had Beppina Marshall and Gemma Finning out, who are our generals down back, so to have them keep Eaglehawk to a goal is all you can ask for," Cochrane said.
Abbey Bertram was a standout for the Magpies, while Meg Ginnivan returned for the Magpies and is expected to play the remainder of the year.
Elsewhere in CVFLW round nine action Woorinen produced an eye-catching performance against Bendigo Thunder, thrashing them by 77 points, and Golden Square had no troubles against Strathfieldsaye.
The QEO will host a triple header in the CVFLW on Sunday.
