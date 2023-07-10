Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Castlemaine go 7-0 with easy win over second placed Eaglehawk

NS
By Nathan Spicer
July 10 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine's undefeated streak in 2023 looks in no trouble after another convincing win on Friday night. Picture by Darren Howe
Castlemaine's undefeated streak in 2023 looks in no trouble after another convincing win on Friday night. Picture by Darren Howe

Castlemaine's march towards back-to-back flags is gaining momentum by the week, and on Friday night, they ticked off another big test beating Eaglehawk 9.3 (57) to 1.6 (12) at Canterbury Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.