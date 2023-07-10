A Strathdale wonder strike to force a draw in the dying seconds and a thrilling encounter between two of the best women's teams were the highlights of an eventful weekend of CV League One action.
A Dean Vlaeminck goal in the final minute of the game secured Strathdale a point in Saturday night's League One Men NAIDOC Week game against FC Eaglehawk at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
The Hawks looked on their way to a third-straight victory, but Blues' midfielder Vlaeminck had other ideas.
In the 93rd minute Vlaeminck launched a shot from outside of the box that rattled into the crossbar and dropped down over the goal line.
The goal levelled the scores at 2-2 and seconds later the referee blew the final whistle.
Earlier in the night, the Hawks had twice taken the lead.
Dayne Kelly opened the scoring in the 7th minute before Strathdale's Matt Gallagher responded with a nice goal six minutes later.
Eaglehawk was reduced to 10 men 12 minutes into the second half when Jordan Wylds was shown a red card.
Despite Wylds' departure, it was the Hawks who looked the better team.
They were rewarded in the 74th minute when Jesse Parker found the back of the net to regain the lead for the Hawks.
The Borough defended stoutly over the final 15 minutes and appeared to have done enough to claim three valuable points, but Vlaeminck had other ideas.
Eaglehawk slipped to fifth place on the ladder with 14 points, while Strathdale is in seventh place on 10 points.
The top six teams at the conclusion of the championship season qualify for the finals.
Spring Gully jumped to fourth place after it defeated bottom side Strathfieldsaye Colts United 7-0.
Epsom is just three points ahead of Strathdale after it slumped to its fifth loss in its past five matches.
The Scorpions lost 4-0 to ladder-leader Tatura and, after a promising start to the season, are in danger of slipping out of the top six.
Cody Sellwood and Tom Leech scored two goals each for the in-form Ibises.
Shepparton South consolidated second place on the ladder after it edged out third-placed Shepparton United 3-2.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Shepparton South rallied from 2-1 down early in the second half to collect all three points and stay in touch with Tatura.
A Nick Mori goal in the ninth minute gave South an early advantage, but goals either side of the break gave United a 2-1 lead.
The momentum swung again midway through the second half.
Sean Grant scored for South to level the scores and six minutes later reliable striker Joel Aitken pounced to give his side the lead.
United had some set piece opportunities late in the match, but the South defence held firm.
Shepparton South is two points behind Tatura in the race for the championship.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United took a giant step towards securing back-to-back League One Women championships when it defeated Spring Gully 2-1 on Saturday.
The victory put Colts effectively nine points clear of their nearest rivals with four rounds remaining.
Goals from Zoe Cail and Liz Watkins gave Colts a 2-0 lead, but the Reds responded strongly.
Letesha Bawden found the back of the net midway through the second half to make it 2-1.
A short time later the Reds were awarded a penalty. Bawden's shot hit the inside of the post and somehow didn't cross the goal line.
The Reds put Colts' stand-in keeper Maddie Ridsdale under plenty of pressure and she made a number of saves to ensure her side earned its ninth win from as many games.
Saturday afternoon's women's NAIDOC Week game between FC Eaglehawk and Strathdale at the Tom Flood Sports Centre also went down to the wire.
After a tight first half, the Borough took control early in the second half and was rewarded with goals to Jess Dover and Brianna Hamblin.
The Blues didn't throw in the towel and got a well-deserved goal back via the services of Rachel Oper.
Strathdale pushed hard in a bid to level the scores, but Eaglehawk held on to record its second win of the season.
The three points moved Eaglehawk up to fifth place on the ladder.
The League One Men and Women championship seasons go into recess next weekend as the final round of the League Cup will be played.
LEAGUE ONE MEN
Spring Gully 7 d Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0.
FC Eaglehawk 2 (D. Kelly, J. Parker) dr Strathdale 2 (M. Gallagher, D. Vlaeminck).
Shepparton United 2 (E. Marku, T. Raditsas) lt Shepparton South 3 (N. Mori, S. Grant, J. Aitken).
Tatura 4 (C. Sellwood, T. Leech 2) d Epsom 0.
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN
Spring Gully United 1 (L. Bawden) lt Strathfieldsaye Colts United 2 (Z. Cail, L. Watkins).
FC Eaglehawk 2 (J. Dover, B. Hamblin) d Strathdale 1 (R. Oper).
Shepparton United v Shepparton South N/A
LEAGUE TWO MEN
La Trobe University Red 2 d La Trobe University Black 1.
Swan Hill 2 (C. Fox, C. Brown) lt Shepparton 4 (A. Al Hashoush, H. Alhamzah 2).
Shepparton Lushi 1 d Border Raiders 0.
Golden City Rams 0 lt Golden City 5 (W. Boe, T. Dooley, S. Htoo, A. Htoo, J. Magrath).
LEAGUE TWO WOMEN
Castlemaine 12 (E. Thackray 4, V. Budnikas 3, S. McComb 2, J. Howard, B. Tolland, A. Bruin) d Golen City 0
Swan Hill 0 lt Border Raiders 6 (A. Davies 3, P. Pinson 2, J. Pemberton).
La Trobe University v Kyneton postponed
YOUTH
La Trobe University v Strathdale postponed
Tatura 6 (A. Jafari 2, W. Roberts, G. Wilson, B. Pena, R. Tumney) d Epsom 1 (K. Singh).
Shepparton United v Shepparton South N/A
Castlemaine 3 (T. Smith, S. Tame, S. Van Tiggelen) d Golden City 1 (J. Rye).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.