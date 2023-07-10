Bendigo Advertiser
Late goal the highlight of League One NAIDOC Week game

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 12:00pm
CV League One action returned to the Tom Flood Sports Centre on Saturday for the NAIDOC Week games between FC Eaglehawk and Strathdale. Pictures by Darren Howe
A Strathdale wonder strike to force a draw in the dying seconds and a thrilling encounter between two of the best women's teams were the highlights of an eventful weekend of CV League One action.

