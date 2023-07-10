Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Charlton almost cause upset of the 2023 season against Bulls

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlton's Bailey Dixon tackles Jos Builder. Picture by Blake Lee
Charlton's Bailey Dixon tackles Jos Builder. Picture by Blake Lee

Birchip-Watchem survived an almighty scare from eight-placed Charlton on Saturday, sneaking over the line 13.5 (83) to 11.5 (71).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.