Birchip-Watchem survived an almighty scare from eight-placed Charlton on Saturday, sneaking over the line 13.5 (83) to 11.5 (71).
With scores level at the three-quarter time break, the Blues looked primed to cause the upset of the season after going a couple of goals ahead early in the last before the brilliance of Nathan Gordon swung momentum back in the reigning premiers' favour.
Gordon kicked five for the day, including a couple of excellent goals in a five-minute patch midway through the final stanza.
This burst was enough for the Bulls to sneak over the line, and coach Trevor Ryan was glad to get away with the four points.
"It's a game we stuffed right up but got through," Ryan said.
"We had a poor one and walked of relieved but full credit to Charlton - they played well and had a couple of players adapt to the conditions superbly."
The Bulls struggled to adjust to the conditions with 40km winds and rain drenching Charlton Park.
Playing a good brand of footy in the wet is something the Bulls have struggled to do in 2023, highlighted by its 41-point round-one loss to Nullawil.
"It was one of those games where it was a slog, and they did the fundamentals of wet weather footy better than we did," Ryan said.
"We're in a situation where we are playing two kids as our rucks, and we're not getting first hands to the footy even with the quality of midfield we possess.
"We were a bit reactive rather than proactive, and Charlton used those little kicks forward from stoppage for territory really well."
Improving his sides' wet weather craft is high on the agenda for Ryan.
"It's something we need to look at because we've struggled in multiple wet weather games and not won the contested footy.
"Even when we do win it, we try to finesse through stoppage with handball rather than just getting it on the boot.
"We've got to be more mindful if we get our hands on the ball - we need territory rather than going backwards or sideways."
The combination of Gordon and Ben Edwards up forward proved the saviour for the Bulls, with the pair kicking nine of the Bulls' 13 goals.
Ryan says the duo are playing to each other's strengths.
"They've been a pretty good combination for us," he said.
"They're both smart players and know how to create space for one another.
"One will play high and the other deep, then they'll swap and block for each other."
Christopher Gavaghan kicked four for the Blues, but the three-goal performance of teenager Nick Thompson impressed Ryan the most.
"That Nick Thompson is only 17, but he stood up in tough conditions taking some big, contested marks and looked clean at ground level," Ryan said.
"They have a good one there, and I'm surprised he's not in the Pioneers program."
Elsewhere in the NCFL, results went to script, with Sea Lake-Nandaly improving to 11-0 with a 114-point win over bottom-placed St Arnaud.
Wycheproof-Narraport kept its season alive with a four-goal win over Boort to stay within touching distance of Donald, who beat Wedderburn by 32 points.
