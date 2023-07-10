Bendigo Advertiser
Trenthan's Little Gallery winter show opens on Friday

By Jenny Denton
Updated July 10 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
Piece by sculptor Trefor Prest from the 2014 Mind Meets Matter exhibition in Bendigo. Picture by Jodie Donnellan
From delicate ballpoint pen illustrations to "absurd" mechanical sculptures, the work on display in Trentham's Little Gallery winter exhibition demonstrates an eclectic mix of regional talent.

