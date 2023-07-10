From delicate ballpoint pen illustrations to "absurd" mechanical sculptures, the work on display in Trentham's Little Gallery winter exhibition demonstrates an eclectic mix of regional talent.
Among 16 artists invited to contribute to the annual fundraising show, which opens on Friday, are people working with metal, wood, textiles and ceramics, alongside the traditional "2D" painters, photographers and printmakers.
One artist on the program who stands out is Strangways sculptor Trefor Prest.
Prest, who grew up in the industrial landscape of a major coal port in Wales, engineers intricate contraptions from scrap metal that have been described as "mechanically perfect but functionally absurd machines".
Also arresting are the detailed botanical drawings of Freya Maclaren, a Trentham gardener who is interested in the transcience and beauty of plants as they "journey through their life cycle, from seed bloom to decay".
"We've got a great group this year. It's amazing," organiser Helen Cottle told the Advertiser.
"Most of them are award-winning artists, who live and work in and around the region."
The artist-run Little Gallery was established 11 years ago and has community fundraising at its "core", according to co-founder Rose Wilson.
Last year its winter show raised $7000 for the local primary school.
This year the proceeds will go to Trentham's neighbourhood centre, "the central hub of the community".
IN OTHER NEWS:
The show always attracts a good crowd, including out-of-town visitors, its organisers say, and with the gallery's major renovation around two years ago, it is set to see something of a party on opening night.
"Our little gallery used to be in an old rickety building, then the owners renovated the whole space and now it's a state-of-the-art, beautiful art venue," Cottle said.
"Now we can accommodate people - it's like a big party.
"It's just a buzz because the space is quite open and people are always spilling out onto the street."
Most of the contributing artists are expected to attend the event to meet and greet.
Alongside resident artists Rose Wilson, Helen Cottle, Ri Van Veen, Kim Haughie and Larissa Gray, are contributors Mike Portley, Freya MacLaren, Gayle Cykner, Louise Otten, Julie Coyle, Lawrence Finn, Garth Henderson, Jimmy Rix, Emma Jimson, Maria Coyle, Trefor Prest, Jordan Koster, Ahmet Kandemir, Jane Paquin-Bowden, Helen McRae and Deanne Gilson.
Musical director Simon Philips, a Trentham resident, will officially open the show and a framed print by Joseph Banks is set to be auctioned off for the cause.
The Little Gallery's winter exhibition opens on Friday, July 14 at 5.30pm and runs until July 31.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.