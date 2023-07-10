Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo City keeps top-three hopes flickering with 9-0 win over ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 10:15am
Luke Burns contributed three of Bendigo City's nine goals in a convincing victory over Men's State League 5 West rival ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria on Saturday. Burns is the joint league leader with 19 goals this season.
BENDIGO City's senior men's team has quickly turned its attention to next Saturday's home clash against Lara United after disposing of ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria on the weekend.

