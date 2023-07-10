BENDIGO City's senior men's team has quickly turned its attention to next Saturday's home clash against Lara United after disposing of ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria on the weekend.
Coach Greg Thomas' team kept their hopes of a top-three finish and an outside chance of promotion flickering with a convincing 9-0 win.
Luke Burns led the way on the scoreboard with a treble as seven players in total contributed to the massive scoreline.
The win was one of a perfect four out of four victories for the club on a blockbuster of day of football at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve, headlined by the visiting Avondale's 5-1 win over Dandenong Thunder in the showcase NPL 1 men's clash.
Bendigo City scored a breakthrough 3-1 win over Avondale in the NPL 1 under-18s and also won the men's reserves and under-13 games.
The under-18s win was the club's first ever at NPL 1 level.
A massive win over ETA Buffalo Club of Australia edged Bendigo City three points closer to Melton Phoenix, which had the bye, in third spot in the Men's State League 5 West division.
The Phoenix, on 32 points compared with Bendigo City on 30, however, have a game in hand.
Thomas said the team was determined to back-up its big win in this Saturday's clash at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve against Lara United.
"It was good to get through unscathed and with no injuries," he said.
"Lara is sitting just below us, but lost (1-0) to Deakin University on Saturday.
"They beat us in the first round and were a very difficult side to beat down there. Very physical.
"The pleasing thing (about the weekend) was Ollie Walker came on with 20 minutes to go to give him a taste of senior football as a 16-year-old, which was great for the club.
"At the same time, we gave game time to four under-16s in the reserves, which is exciting for the future."
All four scored goals.
The reserves still lead the ladder with 12 wins and a draw from 14 games, albeit level on points with Wyndham.
Meanwhile, Bendigo City technical director Nathan Claridge hailed the weekend's 'Super Saturday' of soccer, which included six games in total, as a successful day for the club.
"It was huge for us. There was a good crowd there and it was great to host such a big club like Avondale, which is gunning for promotion into the second tier of national football," he said.
"It was a really big deal for our club and it was good to see so many people get down there. It was a hive of activity.
"When you have such respected NPL clubs (as Avondale and Dandenong) in Bendigo, for our under-18s to take points off one of those clubs, it's a big statement for us as a regional club and our program.
"The future for us is good. It's given the club a lot of energy."
Among the most thrilled group at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve on Saturday were Bendigo City's under-13s, who won 4-0, and were then invited to walk out onto the pitch with Avondale's NPL1 players.
"They were pretty chuffed," Claridge said.
"They were probably more excited about that than winning their own game."
Bendigo City 9 defeated ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria 0
Deakin University 1 defeated Lara United 0
Surfside Waves 1 lost to West Point 4
Wyndham 2 drew with Tarneit United 2
Balmoral 7 defeated Ballarat 0
Melton Phoenix bye
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.