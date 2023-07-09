Braves' women claim two more scalps; men split weekend double

The Bendigo Braves had a successful weekend in Melbourne in NBL1 South action.
The Braves' women won their Nunawading-Sandringham double-header to take their season record to a stunning 20-0.
The Braves' men returned a 1-1 record. They defeated Nunawading on Saturday night, but lost to Sandringham on Sunday.
Saturday night's win by the women was the Amy Atwell and Meg McKay Show.
Atwell hit six three-pointers in her 39 points, while McKay only missed one field goal (9-10 from the floor) in 23 points and 15 rebounds as the Braves won 105-72.
On Sunday afternoon, the Braves led Sandringham by as much as 23 points in the third quarter before the Sabres mounted a big final term comeback.
The home side outscored the Braves 27-13 in the final term and the Braves held on to win 80-74.
Atwell (24 points) and McKay (23 points and 14 rebounds) rounded out brilliant weekends, while Cassidy McLean chipped in with 15 points.
For the men, the highlight was Saturday night's 107-97 win over seventh-placed Nunawading.
Lat Mayen (34 points, including five three-pointers) and Adam Pechacek (24 points) were strong at the offensive end, but the most encouraging sign was the form of young local talent Dylan McCauley and Lachlan O'Brien.
McCauley scored 14 points on 5-6 shooting. including four three-pointers, and O'Brien added 11 points.
The Braves couldn't repeat the performance on Sunday as third-placed Sandringham won comfortably, 105-65.
Lachlan O'Brien scored a team-high 17 points for the Braves and Billy Smythe scored 10 points.
The Braves conclude the regular season with another double-header next weekend.
The Braves host arch-rival Ballarat on Saturday night and travel to Knox on Sunday.
The Braves' women are four wins clear of their nearest rival at the top of the NBL1 South women's ladder and can't lose first place.
The Braves' men are in 13th place with a 9-11 record and they won't qualify for the play-offs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.