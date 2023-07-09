Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Braves' women claim two more scalps; men split weekend double

Updated July 9 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg McKay had a brilliant weekend for the Braves. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Meg McKay had a brilliant weekend for the Braves. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The Bendigo Braves had a successful weekend in Melbourne in NBL1 South action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.