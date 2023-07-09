Heathcote the team to beat in HDFNL, five wins in a row for Cats

Heathcote moved one game clear at the top of the HDFNL ladder after it disposed of White Hills in fine style on Saturday.
The Saints put a major dent in the Demons' hopes of qualifying for the top three, winning 11.8 (74) to 6.9 (45).
"The boys are playing good footy and they're playing with confidence,'' Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"We have to keep banking these wins because it's such a tight competition. One loss and you can slip back to fourth."
The Demons defeated the Saints by two points in their round three clash earlier this year.
That night, White Hills' star Kaiden Antonowicz kicked nine goals, while Heathcote forward Corey Grindlay bagged eight.
This time around Antonowicz was held goalless by Heathcote defender Will Direen and Grindlay didn't play for the Saints because of a broken finger.
"The last time we played them it was a shootout and a really close game, so it was good to get one back on them,'' Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"It was a different style of game this time and it was a really good win.
"The first quarter really set us up when we played well against the breeze. We hadn't been starting well, so we made a big emphasis on starting the game well this week."
Heathcote led by two points at quarter-time and added 4.3 to no score with the wind in the second quarter to open up a five-goal lead at the main break.
White Hills made a mini-charge in the third quarter, but the home side had all the answers.
Saladino lauded his side's defence, in particular Direen for his effort on Antonowicz.
"He's been unbelievable all year... I don't think he's been beaten all year,'' Saladino said of Direen.
"Our midfield put some heat on the ball carriers. Last time we played White Hills their delivery to Kaiden was far too easy.
"We made it scrappy and we had a player in front of Kaiden and it worked well."
The Saints are 2-0 since they lost their number one forward Grindlay to injury.
"Good sides find a way to win (even when players are out injured),'' Saladino said.
"In the games Corey has missed we've found other avenues to goal and been less predictable."
Cohen Kekich, Nick Wallace and veteran big man Matt Sawyer were best for the Demons.
"Simply, Heathcote played much better than us,'' White Hills' coach Jack Fallon said.
"We didn't turn up and we were chasing all day. It was a reality check for us."
The Demons have five senior players to come back into the side over the next month.
"It doesn't matter who you bring in, you've got to be playing good footy," Fallon said.
"We've got some work to do."
If the finals were to start next weekend, the Demons would have the tough task of playing reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United in the elimination final.
The surging Cats made it four wins on the trot when they saw off a gallant Huntly by 27 points on Saturday.
Just three points split the teams at the main break, but the Cats' class wore the Hawks down in the second-half and the home side won, 11.8 (74) to 6.11 (47).
"Huntly outworked us in the first half and it took us a bit to wrestle back the momentum,'' LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
"We usually start games pretty well, but Huntly beat us at contested footy early on."
Huntly handled the slippery conditions better than the Hawks in the opening half.
The Cats needed a spark and star midfielder Brodie Collins provided it with three goals in a best on ground performance.
"When you haven't started well you look to your leaders to step up and Brodie Collins definitely did that,'' Fiske said.
"He led from the front in the way he attacked the ball in the wet. In those conditions the cream rises to the top."
The Cats blooded five under-18 players in the senior side on Saturday.
Huntly continues to show promising signs in the second half of the season.
Mitch Billings, Kyle Forster and Harry McCormick led the way against the reigning premiers.
Mt Pleasant is in second place after it defeated Colbinabbin by 39 points at Toolleen.
A four-goal-to-one opening term set the tone for the Blues and they cruised to a 11.11 (77) to 5.8 (38) win.
Key defender Will Wallace continued his sublime form for the Blues.
Wallace was named best for Mounts against the Hoppers and he's been in his side's best players in six of their past seven matches.
Co-coaches Ben Weightman and Adam Baird had big influences on the game, with Weightman kicking five of Mounts' 11 goals.
Weightman took the lead in the race for the HDFNL goal kicking award. He has 49 goals for the season - four clear of Heathcote's Corey Grindlay.
The Hoppers defended stoutly after quarter-time and didn;t throw in the towel.
David Price, Logan Fitzgerald and Connor Aldous were solid performers.
In the final game of the round, Leitchville-Gunbower outlasted Elmore 13.15 (93) to 8.10 (58).
The Bombers should have had the points sewn up by half-time, but they kicked 5.10 in the first two quarters.
Elmore was within three goals with one quarter to play, but the Bombers steadied in the final quarter and secured win number four for the season.
Bombers' young gun Billy Hawken (four goals) caused problems for the Elmore defence, while Jye Keath, Caleb Hislop and Zac Hislop were solid contributors.
Rhys Holmberg, Nicholas Kellow and Kyle Armstrong were best for the Bloods.
