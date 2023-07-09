Bendigo Advertiser
Pioneers split results in Mildura against Cannons

By Nathan Spicer
July 9 2023 - 5:00pm
Pioneers midfielder Tobie Travaglia attempts to break a tackle. Picture by Darren Howe
The Bendigo Pioneers' trip to Mildura to take on the Calder Cannons ended in split results, with the boys taking home a crucial four points while the girls failed to take it up to an impressive Cannons outfit.

