Pioneers split results in Mildura against Cannons

The Bendigo Pioneers' trip to Mildura to take on the Calder Cannons ended in split results, with the boys taking home a crucial four points while the girls failed to take it up to an impressive Cannons outfit.
The 12.9 (81) to 9.9 (63) win for the boys was one of their best of the season, with the Cannons currently sitting in the top four.
Coupled with the fact Vic Country squad members Harley Reid, Archer Day-Wicks, and Oskar Smartt were all missing from the lineup, the win could mark the beginning of a late-season charge for the Pioneers.
Unfortunately, they won't be able to capitalise on the momentum that's seen them win two on the trot, with their next match against Gippsland Power not scheduled until early August.
As expected, the game started tightly, but the deciding term came in the second when the Pioneers opened a 29-point lead at the main change with a four-goal to one quarter.
The Cannons wouldn't die wondering after the break continuing to challenge, but the Pioneers were able to stay at arm's length to record a three-goal win.
Hugh Byrne, Mitchell Dodos, Lachlan Faulkhead and Dusty Geister recorded two goals each, while Malik Gordon and Jobe Shanahan were voted amongst the best.
Earlier, the girls didn't have as much success falling to the fifth-placed Cannons 12.13 (85) to 3.0 (18).
The Cannons were methodical, chipping away at the Pioneers' resolve, winning each quarter by a couple of goals to slowly but surely pull away.
Jerrah Caruso, Gabrielle Drage and Ella Jeffrey slotted a goal apiece.
Stephanie Demeo, Bryde O'Rourke, Nadia Peebles, Emma Daley, and Lola Modoo were the best for the Pioneers.
On a positive note, Sandhurst's Lacey Nihill and Nyah-Nyah West United's Issy Boulton made their under-18 debuts.
The girls continue their campaign against a solid Dandenong Stingrays side next Saturday.
The game in Mildura continues the Pioneers' desire to be a program that is a part of its whole catchment area in the North Western Victoria region, not just Bendigo.
