Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Marong dominates LVFNL top-of-the-table clash

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 9 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marong livewire Ryley Taylor tormented the Pyramid Hill defence.
Marong livewire Ryley Taylor tormented the Pyramid Hill defence.

The most anticipated game of the LVFNL home and away season showed just how big the gulf is between Marong and the rest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.