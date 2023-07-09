The most anticipated game of the LVFNL home and away season showed just how big the gulf is between Marong and the rest.
The reigning premiers humiliated second-placed Pyramid Hill 19.10 (124) to 0.4 (4), with the Bulldogs slumping to their lowest score since they joined the LVFNL in 1995.
Their previous lowest score was 1.5 (11) against Newbridge in round 15 of the 2000 season.
"No excuses at our end, we were pathetic,'' a blunt Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"They smashed us around stoppage and were able to run out of stoppage and we didn't go with them at all.
"Our ability to run with them defensively was non-existent.
"In the first 15 minutes of the third quarter we showed some fight, but overall today shows that we have a lot of work to do."
Marong coach Linton Jacobs played down the size of the victory.
"Pyramid Hill were missing a few players, so we're not getting carried away'' Jacobs said.
"Concentrating on us, we were happy with the way we went about it, we really came to play today. It was tricky conditions, so to win like that was very pleasing.
"I thought we adapted to the conditions really well and I was really happy with the way we set up behind the ball."
A key factor in Marong keeping Pyramid Hill goalless was the performance of Richard Tibbett.
The athletic big man played across half-back, took a swag of marks and gave the Panthers plenty of drive.
Midfielder Corey Gregg dominated around stoppages, while clever half-forward/midfielder Ryley Taylor bagged six goals.
Ruckman Michael Bradbury was the best big man on the ground.
"We'll stay grounded and keep doing the right things,'' Jacobs said.
"We're in a space where we have a great opportunity and we have to make the most of it.
"The reserves haven't lost a game, so the competition for spots is hot at the moment.
"Our focus is Calivil next week and we won't take our eyes off that."
Elsewhere in the LVFNL, there were two major upsets involving top-five teams.
Mitiamo made it two wins on the trot when it gave fourth-placed Inglewood a reality check, while Newbridge produced its best performance of the season to defeat fifth-placed Bridgewater.
Mitiamo's 15.16 (106) to 5.9 (39) win over Inglewood was built around a dominant first half.
Kicking against the breeze in the opening quarter, the Superoos outscored the home side by seven points.
A five-goal-to-none second quarter with the wind gave the Superoos a 40-point lead at the main break and there was no way back for the disappointing Blues.
"It was a great team effort,'' Mitiamo coach Jon Varcoe said.
"The boys showed great attitude and effort and we were able to put Inglewood under a lot of pressure.
"We handled the conditions well and played a good brand of footy."
Forward Jay Reynolds had a day out for Mitiamo, kicking nine of his side's 15 goals. Half-back Luke Lougoon and midfielder Ross Turner continued their outstanding form.
The Blues had few good players across the four quarters. Cody Wright, Bregon Cotchett and ruckman Thomas Kennedy could hold their heads high.
The loss probably put paid to any chance the Blues had of finishing inside the top three.
It was a 190-point turnaround after Inglewood defeated Mitiamo by 123 points in their round four encounter.
"Our young players are really starting to develop,'' Varcoe said.
"We had 22 guys who really had a crack."
Newbridge was rewarded for its hard work when it defeated old foe Bridgewater, 10.10 (70) to 8.5 (53).
Saturday's win was the culmination of the Maroons' improved form over the past month.
Newbridge handled the tough conditions far better than Bridgewater.
The home side restricted Bridgewater to just one goal in the first half.
The Mean Machine bounced back hard in the second half and got within 10 points a couple of times, but Newbridge found a way to steady and deserved to collect its third win of the season.
"We've been starting to show signs of how we want to play and (co-coach) Sam (Gale) and I couldn't be prouder of the way the boys went about it,'' Newbridge co-coach Daniel Smith said.
"The week before against Marong we were actually happy with how we played against the best team in the competition even though the scoreboard might not have looked that way.
"We took some confidence out of that, particularly in the way we moved the ball and that continued against Bridgewater.
"The boys showed a lot of spirit to withstand Bridgewater's comeback in the second half. We were down to 17 men in the third quarter and momentum swung Bridgewater's way, but the boys dug in and got the job done."
Ruckman William Copland was outstanding for Newbridge, while inside midfielder Caleb Argus did plenty of grunt work around stoppages.
Tyler Mcleod gave the Maroons plenty of drive off half-back and Dylan Lloyd and Caleb Sanders impressed.
Harry Donegan, Nicholas Naughton, James Naughton and Charlton Hindle were best for Bridgewater.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine moved one step closer to sealing the double-chance for the finals when it thrashed Calivil United by 100 points.
The Bears had 11 individual goalkickers in the 23.15 (153) to 8.5 (53) victory.
Aidan Brohm, Justin Laird, Charlie Gadsden and Louis Mott were the standouts for a Bears' side that is now three games clear in third place with five rounds remaining.
Cody Thompson, Mitch Avard and Lachlan Brook battled hard for the Demons.
"That was probably as close to a four-quarter performance as we've had all season,'' a delighted Bears' coach Justin Laird said.
"We knew that if we gave Calivil a sniff they'd hang around, so our focus was put to the game to bed early and we did that, which was pleasing.
"We didn't have it all our own way and Calivil kept coming at us."
While the other results on Saturday gave the Bears a mortgage on the double-chance for the finals, Laird wasn't getting carried away with his side's progress.
"We are not relying on other reuslts. Our destiny is in our own hands, so we need to keep playing good footy and keep winning games,'' Laird said.
Laird said next week's bye had come at a good time for the club, with a number of players carrying some niggling injuries.
