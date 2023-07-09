Eaglehawk has found its way back into a coveted top three spot after its 17.17 (119) to 2.3 (15) win at Maryborough.
With Strathfieldsaye getting pumped by Golden Square, the win has moved the Hawks back into third position ahead of a seemingly comfortable set of games against Gisborne at home next week and Castlemaine before the real tests begin.
On a blistery and soggy day at Princes Park, the Magpies looked up for the contest early, kicking its two goals for the afternoon in the first term to trail by only six points at the quarter-time break.
Chris Freeman kicked both majors for the Magpies.
There wasn't much more to smile about coming out of the huddle as the Hawks flexed their muscles to cruise to the 104-point victory.
Hawks coach Travis Matheson said he was pleased just to get the job done in the rough conditions.
"It was a tough old sort of a day for footy with a strong breeze going across the ground and the mud, which made it pretty hard to get a run of goals on," Matheson said.
"The pressure from Maryborough early on was good, and we came out a bit scratchy after the week off, but the longer the game went on, we were able to find our feet and get some free play going."
Matheson swung the magnets around in an effort to find a potential point of difference for when the whips are cracking and might have found one in Joel Mullen.
Mullen kicked four as he split his time between midfield and forward.
"We got to have a look at some guys playing different roles, which gives us a few more options for down the track when we might need to mix things up," Matheson said.
"It was fantastic to see Joel (Mullen) kick four goals - I was really happy for him."
Dillon Williams had one of his better performances for the season, while the usual suspects in Noah Wheeler, Billy Evans and Ben Thompson did the job for the Hawks.
The Magpies likely have their last chance for a win in the 2023 next week when they travel to Dower Park to take on Kangaroo Flat.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.