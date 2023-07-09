Bendigo Advertiser
Eaglehawk do as expected against winless Maryborough

NS
By Nathan Spicer
July 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Eaglehawk's Connor Dalgleish and Magpie Ty Stewart fight for the tap out.
Eaglehawk's Connor Dalgleish and Magpie Ty Stewart fight for the tap out.

Eaglehawk has found its way back into a coveted top three spot after its 17.17 (119) to 2.3 (15) win at Maryborough.

