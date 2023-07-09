Bloods third term onslaught proves critical against plucky Roos

After a fortnight from hell, Kangaroo Flat showed some life is still left in its season, albeit going down 17.12 (114) to 12.6 (78) against South Bendigo.
A response was needed from the Roos after back-to-back 100-point thrashings and a sacked coach, and while the four points didn't go their way, interim coach Jeremy Hayes was proud of the response his young group showed.
"The boys were pretty good considering we've gone through a tough fortnight," Hayes said.
"They responded well on the track throughout the week, and our intensity was definitely up on Saturday."
Bloods forward Steven Stroobants kicked six, with four of them coming through the crafty forward getting in behind the Roos last defender.
Bloods coach Nathan Horbury said this was down to a mixture of Stroobants class and the improved ball movement from his side.
"He's so good with his body positioning and adapts to the conditions really quickly," Horbury said.
"He's played a lot of high-end footy, so he knows where to be, but our ball movement ahead of the ball was much better for our forwards.
"Sometimes our entries have let us down this season, but that definitely wasn't the case on Saturday."
It was a different story at the other end.
Kicking against the wind in the first term, the Roos had close to the same amount of inside 50s as their opponents, but poor decision-making heading into attack proved the difference.
"We were good around the ground structure-wise, but we ended up with 54 entries and only scored from 18 of them, so it's definitely something we've got to work on," Hayes said.
With the wind howling towards the cricket net's end, the Bloods ten goal to one third term was the hammer blow.
The Bloods handball chains of the half-back line proved too hot for the Roos to handle during this period.
"We had a big focus on trying to set up our play of half back which I thought we did really well," Horbury said.
"We ran in support and numbers, which allowed us to get the one-on-one contests inside 50 we wanted."
Seventy points down at the final break, the Roos fought hard in the last to bring the margin back to six goals by the final siren.
"Our third term let us down, but credit to how the boys responded in the last when they could have dropped their heads," Hayes said.
While Hayes could leave the ground pleased with his sides' finish, the last-quarter fadeout left a bitter taste in Horbury's mouth after asking his players at the three-quarter time huddle not to let the big margin slip.
"They did as they pleased in that last term, and we didn't bring any pressure thinking the game was done, which was really disappointing," Horbury said.
"We know we've got a lot to work on in the defensive side of our game when the opposition gets a run on."
Bloods gun ruckman Macgregor Cameron was used as a loose man behind the ball after ruck contests for long periods, and the experiment worked with Cameron voted best afield.
"He's so good with his contested work in the air that we felt like we could take advantage of it," Horbury said.
"It's not something we've done often, but we thought we'd try something different, and he was superb."
Horbury also lauded the performance of young defender Tait Poyser who again proved he was up to the level.
"He's an excellent one-on-one defender for his age," Horbury said.
"I thought he linked up pretty well offensively on Saturday, which is the area of the game we're looking to develop him in."
Tall forward Will Allen missed the clash after injuring his ankle throughout the week and was sent for scans on Friday.
Roos inside bull Mitch Trewhella is expected to return next week along with Luke Foreman and Angus Grant.
