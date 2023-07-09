Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Bloods third term onslaught proves critical against plucky Roos

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 9 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bloods midfielder Samuel Langley dishing of a handball to skipper Nathan Horbury. Picture by Darren Howe
Bloods midfielder Samuel Langley dishing of a handball to skipper Nathan Horbury. Picture by Darren Howe

After a fortnight from hell, Kangaroo Flat showed some life is still left in its season, albeit going down 17.12 (114) to 12.6 (78) against South Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.