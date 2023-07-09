Gisborne's rejigged forward line is starting to find its rhythm, with the Bulldogs recording a 15.11 (101) to 5.6 (36) win over Castlemaine.
The past three weeks have been the best stretch of the season for the reigning premiers, with an honourable loss at Strathfieldsaye intersecting two wins.
While it's probably too late to be a genuine chance of making a dash for finals, the young Bulldogs side is showing signs of finding its feet.
Tall forward Zac Denahy returned for his first game since round seven and kicked two goals.
Denahy will have to get used to a new crew surrounding him in attack, with a couple of defender-turned-forwards becoming linchpins in his absence.
Skipper Jack Reaper and Jake Normington were rewarded for their persistence on Saturday, kicking three goals each.
"Jake (Normington) played quite a bit up forward as a junior, but he's made his way into our senior side as a defender," Bulldogs coach Brad Fox said.
"But we've been looking to create small forwards that have the combination of being able to win the ball and apply plenty of pressure, and with his defensive background, he's been able to provide that."
It was a familiar tale for Castlemaine, with one-quarter blowing out the margin as had happened against Sandhurst and South Bendigo recently.
A seven-goal to two second term killed off any hope the Magpies could cause an upset, and while the margins are rarely blowouts anymore, coach Brendan Shepherd was hoping his side would have got a little closer.
"I thought we might have gone a bit better than we did as it was the best side we've had in all season," Shepherd said.
"The last time we played them, the margin was 75 points, so I was hoping that would have closed up more than it did."
Discounting the second-quarter onslaught, the Magpies were relatively impressive for the remainder of the contest.
Shepherd said his boys found their defensive structure following the main break.
"They're a pretty skillful side and used the ball really well," he said.
"They didn't blaze away and used the 25-metre pass all day, so I told the boys at half-time that I know footy is about zoning these days but at the same time, we need to be closer to an opponent, which we did heaps better in the second half."
VFL listed players Bailey Henderson and Bradley Bernacki suited up for their respective sides while the Bulldogs also welcomed back Matt Weber for his first game since round four.
Brother of 2022 premiership player Ethan Minns, Kane made his senior debut for the Bulldogs.
"Kane (Minns) is our under-18s skipper and is just a relentless competitor," Fox said.
"We played him in the backline and swung him forward in the last to try and pinch him a goal, but he was too selfless and handballed a couple off."
On a positive note, for the Magpies, Lloyd Butcher played his first game since round three and Bradley Keogh returned from a two-week layoff.
