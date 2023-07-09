Sandhurst held Kyneton goalless in the first half and overcame the Tigers' defensive strategies to record a convincing 51-point win at the QEO.
With a stiff breeze favouring the city end the Dragons managed to find a way around Kyneton's eight-man structure in the back half to boot seven goals with their turns with the wind.
By playing eight men in their defensive end the Tigers had frequently only four players forward of the centre so went without a major in the first half.
The Dragons shot out to an early lead and although wasteful in the second term with the breeze, adding just 1.5, they roared home in the final quarter with a six-goal onslaught.
The Tigers were just overrun, but had they opened their goal-scoring before half-time might have posed more of a threat.
The Dragons still had Matt Thornton and Lachie Wright booting three majors each with eight individual goal-scorers on their way to a 13.16 (94) to 6.7 (43) win.
Sandhurst got off to a great start with Matt Thornton nailing the first two goals of the day, the first from an around-the-corner set shot at the Barnard Street end just short of two minutes into the game.
It took the Tigers almost seven minutes to get the ball past the centre, but the thrust ended only in a behind.
Thornton was in the spotlight again, this time at the 14-minute mark, when he nailed the Hurst's second major from a wide-out shot.
Cameron Manuel tried hard to get the Tigers going although Jayden Eales' shot on goal, following a ruck infringement paid against Hamish Hosking, resulted in only a point.
In the second stanza the Dragons bombarded the city end goals, managing to get around the numerous black and yellow-clad defenders, but only Thornton was on-target.
The big forward clutched a great, tumbling mark and nailed his third goal 16 minutes in.
Kyneton's man-on-man tactics on Sandhurst's playing co-coach Bryce Curnow was interesting.
No matter whether Curnow was in attack or in the back half there was Hayden Ingleton right alongside him.
The Tigers sparked up in the third term. After Lachie Wright had landed the Dragons' fifth major Tom Quinn banged home two for the Tigers.
Their first of the day off Quinn's boot came at the eight-minute mark and then a few moments later Quinn drilled another following a free kick.
Wright answered for the Dragons with an on-line bouncing shot, followed up by Andrew Collins' clever left-footer after
he ducked around some would-be tacklers.
And then the Dragons went on a scoring spree in the final quarter. Wright, Nick Stagg, Lee Coghlan and Caleb Connick made no errors with their shots with only Cameron Manuel able to reply for Kyneton.
Vice-captain Harrison Huntley had worked hard all day in Kyneton's backline, but at the other end the Tigers struggled to get around the Dragons' defence.
