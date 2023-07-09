Bendigo Advertiser
Dragons too hot for Kyneton in windy conditions at QEO

By Richard Jones
Updated July 9 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
In-form Sandhurst midfielder James Coghlan. Picture by Darren Howe
Sandhurst held Kyneton goalless in the first half and overcame the Tigers' defensive strategies to record a convincing 51-point win at the QEO.

