Golden Square inflicted Strathfieldsaye's biggest defeat in nearly a decade in Saturday's BFNL match of the round at Wade Street.
The Bulldogs thumped Strathfieldsaye, 17.8 (110) to 3.14 (32), with the 78-point margin the Storm's heaviest loss since round three, 2014, when they lost to Sandhurst by 79 points.
Golden Square handled the cold and windy conditions far better, keeping Strathfieldsaye goalless in the two quarters the visitors kicked into the wind.
The victory consolidated second spot on the ladder for Square ahead of next week's home clash with ladder leader Sandhurst.
"It was a really strong four-quarter effort and I thought defence all day was really good,'' Golden Square coach Chris Carter said.
"We were back to our best in that area, we slowed their ball movement and our pressure around the ball was terrific.
"We didn't have a poor player today. We had real trouble picking our best six players. We could have put 16-18 guys in there. Everyone played their role and had an impact... it's a great sign for us.
"The boys did a great job and we're looking forward to the challenge of playing Sandhurst next week."
On a day where conditions made it difficult for players to execute skills, making the most of your opportunities was always going to be critical.
It was the home side who set the standard in that department.
Despite being outplayed at times in general play in the first quarter, the Bulldogs dominated on the scoreboard.
Kicking with the aid of the breeze, the Dogs kicked 3.2 (20) to 0.5 (5) in the first quarter.
The Storm were left to lament three missed set shots in the opening 12 minutes.
Strathfieldsaye's kicking at both ends of the ground didn't get any better in the second quarter and the Dogs took full advantage.
Two shocking turnovers by foot in defence gifted the Dogs two second-term goals.
In attack, the Storm missed three more goal scoring opportunities before Darcy Mulquiny finally kicked the visitors' first goal of the day at the 14-minute mark of the second quarter.
Square responded in fine style by kicking the final three goals of the second term to open up a six-goal lead at the main break.
The third quarter was played premodominantly in Square's forward half.
The Dogs kept the Storm scoreless and added four goals of their own. It could have been worse for the Storm, with Joel Brett missing two set shots that he'd normally kick.
The Dogs were ruthless in the final quarter.
Jack Stewart and Joel Brett added goals for Square to take their individual tallies to four each as the home side kicked five goals into the wind.
The Storm scored a couple of goals to ensure they eclipsed the lowest score in the club's history - 2.10 (22) in last year's grand final and 3.4 (22) in the corresponding clash with Golden Square at Wade Street last year.
"We played okay in the first quarter, but we didn't convert and we didn't put them under any scoreboard pressure,'' Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"After that they took control of the game and smashed us. To their credit, they played very well.
"Our record at Golden Square is not great, but we can't sit back and dwell on it. We've got to move on."
Tom Toma (34 possessions, nine clearances and one goal) was superb in the middle for the Dogs, while unheralded defender Harry Burke restricted Storm star Lachlan Sharp to one behind from four kicks.
Half-back Luke Webb was the Storm's most dangerous player with 33 possessions. He was one of the few Storm players to kick the ball with purpose.
The Storm's injury curse continued. Ruckman Tim Hosking suffered a shoulder injury in the early stages of the game, while back-up ruckman/forward Caleb Ernst hurt his hamstring in the dying seconds.
Golden Square running defender Liam Duguid left the ground in the second quarter with an ankle complaint and didn't return.
Carter said Duguid's injury was not serious and that he was some chance to play against Sandhurst at Wade Street next Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.