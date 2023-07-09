Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Great Stupa lights up Bendigo for His Holiness the Dalai Lama's birthday

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 9 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What a way to celebrate your birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.