What a way to celebrate your birthday.
His Holiness the Dalai Lama's big day was commemorated all the way across the world in Bendigo over the weekend with the show-stopping event Enlighten.
The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion was all lit up for the occasion on July 8, with performer Becky Bubbles making a comeback, UV face painting, live music and more.
Great Stupa marketing and events manager Matthew Griffin said it was important to welcome everyone from any background to come along.
"We want to give light to all cultures and events like these help us do that," he said.
"The Stupa isn't just for one group, it's for all."
Mr Griffin said having light shows be the centrepiece for events such as these was special.
"Lama Zopa Rinpoche has said 'The Great Stupa will enlighten the world', and I think it's important we keep that word," he said.
"It's all part of our spiritual masterplan and we're glad so many people want to be a part of that.
"It also gives the community something to get together and do together."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser.
