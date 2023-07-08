MARONG continued its impressive rise up the LVFNL ladder, replacing Pyramid Hill in second spot following a tough four-goal win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
The Panthers overcame a sluggish start and a five-goal quarter time deficit to gradually get the contest on level terms soon after half time, before wresting the ascendancy and translating it into a 41-37 win.
Their eighth win from 12 games this season drew the Panthers level on points with the Bulldogs, with their superior percentage ensuring a move up from third spot.
Though the Bulldogs still have a game in hand over the Panthers.
Marong was in fourth position as recently as a fortnight ago.
A see-sawing encounter at Pyramid Hill only served to highlight the evenness between the two teams, who fought out a 48-48 draw at Malone Park earlier in the season.
The Panthers' victory was achieved without their athletic young defender Abby Thompson, who underwent scans during the week on her knee.
Recruited this season from Charlton, Thompson was the Panthers' best player in their previous two wins against Newbridge and Inglewood, but has a suspected ACL tear.
In a further blow to their depth, Farin Gregg suffered a broken ankle on Saturday.
Fortunately for the Panthers, they welcomed back tough defender Tracey O'Donnell after a few weeks' absence and she was a key in their second half surge.
Panthers coach Sue Borserio praised her players' resilience, particularly after half time.
"We took time to adjust to the Antarctic conditions. We also made one positional change that worked immediately in our favour," she said.
"It was a complete team performance, calm and consistent in our style, slowing the pace of the game and lengthening the time of possession.
"Our experienced players in Bianca Garton, Dani O'Toole and Tracey O'Donnell led by example and encouraged their teammates to get involved and be calm under pressure.
"Bianca Garton, in particular, showed her experience today and was able to settle her teammates at vital times.
"Mia McCrann-Peters again showed her versatility playing in defence for the entire game and her rebounding was a highlight of the game."
As she was in the lead-up to the contest, Borserio was lavish in her assessment of Pyramid Hill's finals credentials.
"Both teams were pushed to our limits in the weather conditions. Finals is normally warmer weather so the game will change again," she said.
"Pyramid Hill has the formula to take out the premiership. They brought on some impressive substitute players, who matched our girls, and fresh legs are a match winner.
"The depth of the bench is amazing.
"Abbey Dingwall, in particular, caused us a headaches out in goal defence with her pressure through the court and I was relieved when they changed her back to goal keeper."
Next week, Marong faces Calivil United, which scored its third win of the season with a 46-24 win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Pyramid Hill, which lost for only the second time this season and has eight wins and a draw from 11 matches, meets Bridgewater.
It will be a must win for the Mean Machine, who again slipped back in the race for fifth spot, after losing to Newbridge by 12 goals.
The Maroons, who showed impressive signs in a six-goal loss to Marong the previous week, backed that form up in a 44-32 victory at Riverside Park.
With four games each to play, Newbridge leads Bridgewater by two wins and plenty of percentage, virtually guaranteeing the Maroons will be a finals participant for the first time since 2019.
In the remaining game, Mitiamo defeated Inglewood 72-26 and is handily placed and poised to pounce just two points below Marong and Pyramid Hill in the battle for the double chance.
