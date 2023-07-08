Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Kangaroo Flat make it a BFNL milestone day to remember for Chelsea Sartori

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 9 2023 - 8:54am, first published July 8 2023 - 9:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KANGAROO Flat ensured captain Chelsea Sartori's 150th game for the club would be one to savour by scoring a convincing 20-goal win over finals aspirant South Bendigo on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.