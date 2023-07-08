KANGAROO Flat ensured captain Chelsea Sartori's 150th game for the club would be one to savour by scoring a convincing 20-goal win over finals aspirant South Bendigo on Saturday.
The Roos rebounded strongly from a disappointing performance against Sandhurst before last weekend's bye, defeating the Bloods 61-41 on their own home court at Harry Trott Oval.
A young Bloods team showed plenty of fight and spirit to match it with the Roos at various stages of the game, but were simply overpowered in the end by a team with a point to prove.
The Roos, who were brilliantly led in the midcourt by Ashley Ryan and milestone player Sartori, stamped their class early in an 18-9 opening quarter, with mid-season recruit Ash Gilmore quickly showing why she will be a valuable inclusion by scoring 15 goals in a busy opening to the game.
She finished with 39 for the game.
South Bendigo kept pace in an even second quarter (10-10), but the Roos were quick to extinguish any hope of a comeback by stretching the margin to 15 goals in the third.
Despite the Bloods producing their highest scoring quarter of the match in the last, the Roos still took the honours 17-12 to cap a polished win in the tricky and icy conditions.
An emphatic win was just what Roos coach Jayden Cowling was hoping for in response to their second loss this season to Sandhurst (and third overall) in round 10.
"I am really proud of the girls for bouncing back after we were extremely disappointed before the bye against Sandhurst," he said.
"We were pretty fired up at training during the week.
"We had a really good night off the court on Tuesday night with a bit of a bonding night and looked at what we needed to do to prevent these results against Sandhurst again and what we need to do the next eight weeks.
"Some hard conversations are always nice and they put us on the right track for today."
The most pleasing aspect of the win for Cowling was the spread of contributions.
"Everyone today stood up and I thought everyone was in it from the first whistle," he said.
"We had lots to play for today with Chelsea's 150th and Ash Gilmore having her first A-grade start for us as well.
"Ash was terrific - she was so strong under the post. She'd played a quarter for us, but that was her first full game. Her combination with Abbey (Ryan) worked exceptionally."
Carly Van Den Heuvel was also a force for the Roos at wing defence.
Cowling reserved special praise for Sartori, who joined the Roos from rival club Castlemaine as a 16-year-old nine years ago and has gone on to be a part of two premierships and to become the club's captain and an automatic selection in the league's representative team.
"She means so much to this club, not only the court, but off it," he said.
"She arrived as an under-ager and now she's the A-grade captain.
"Some of her closest friends are here and it just wouldn't be Kangaroo Flat without her."
The Roos took full advantage of Castlemaine's one-goal loss to Gisborne to jump back into third spot on the ladder ahead of next week's clash against Maryborough.
For South Bendigo, the loss came at a bigger cost.
The Bloods slipped to sixth place, replaced in the five by Strathfieldsaye, which easily defeated Golden Square at Wade Street.
It's the first time since the season started that the Bloods have not occupied a spot in the five.
Coach Jannelle Hobbs branded the defeat as a learning curve, in particular for first-year A-graders Claudia Griffiths, Carissa Brook and Maggie Burke, all still teenagers.
"Kangaroo Flat was obviously too good, but I was happy with some of our passages of play," she said.
"We are a super-young side in comparison to Flat, but it was good to get some really strong game time into some of our young kids, like Claudia Griffiths, against Chelsea Sartori in centre.
"To be able to play against a player like that for four quarters is only going to benefit us in the future.
"I thought our goalers played pretty well. Chloe (Langley) and Liv (Mason) put up 41, which, against that quality of defence, is quite good.
"We just had too many turnovers, but credit to Flat for their pressure. They are obviously a very slick side, but for us there were positives to take out of it."
Top of that list of takeaways was another strong performance by star midcourter Chloe Gray.
Encouragingly, the Bloods will regain experienced defender Alicia McGlashan for next weekend's must-win game at Kyneton.
The six-time A-game premiership defender has been battling an injured calf, but was close to playing against her former club on Saturday.
Hobbs said they had erred on the side of caution and opted to give McGlashan another week in a bid to have her fully fit and primed for next weekend.
South Bendigo, along with Kyneton and Strathfieldsaye, are locked in an intense battle for fifth spot, with the Storm gaining a four point break over their rivals following their win over Golden Square.
The Tigers, like South Bendigo, will be in rebound mode next weekend after being soundly beaten by ladder leaders Sandhurst at the QEO.
The Dragons celebrated Sophie Shoebridge's 100th game in style with a ruthless 92-38 win, with the star defender playing out the final quarter at goal attack.
It was the reigning premier's 11th straight win this season.
At Maryborough, Eaglehawk notched up its third win with a 59-28 victory over the Magpies.
The Hawks have now won three of their last four games, with the sequence only broken by a loss to powerhouse Sandhurst in round nine.
Their strong patch of form has been highlighted by a round 10 victory over South Bendigo.
