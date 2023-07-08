Hello everyone.
The news this week has been dominated by the eviction of residents from the Avondel Caravan Park at Maiden Gully.
The sale and closure of the Avondel Caravan Park saw residents being told they would have to find somewhere else to live.
It has left a lot of people upset and without permanent accommodation.
And it couldn't have come at a worse time with the full throes of winter biting as temperatures plummet overnight.
On a brighter note, NAIDOC Week celebrated the achievements of First Nations people and the flag raising ceremonies were well attended.
The Voice to Parliament referendum is under pressure as an Australian Community Media (which includes the Bendigo Advertiser) poll finds the 'No' vote leading the way at 58 per cent while only 38 per cent of people polled likely to vote 'Yes'.
There's still a long way to go before the referendum reaches the people at the polling booth so it will be interesting to see if the public's mood changes before then.
Until next week.
The Bendigo Advertiser
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.