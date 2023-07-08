Echuca's River Boat Dock has been temporarily closed off to the public as the Murray River continues to rise.
Campaspe Shire Council Emergency Management director Shannon Maynard said recent rains across parts of northern Victoria had now caused a flow-on effect on the height of the river around Echuca.
"We have been closely monitoring river levels and receiving regular updates from the SES, and the current height of the Murray River has triggered some actions within our River Boat Dock Flood Plan," Mr Maynard said.
"These actions include closure of the road to the private moorings, and cutting of power and sewerage to the sites. We have notified affected operators of the moorings and asked that they take appropriate action.
"We want to restrict public access to the area until the water level goes down again as some trees may still be unstable from being waterlogged as a result of last October's flood event."
Council and the SES are also monitoring the situation around Rochester.
"Residents in Rochester may see higher river levels and some minor flooding in areas close to rivers and creeks, and on local roads in the short-term," Mr Maynard said.
"We will continue to monitor the situation with the SES, who are the lead flood agency, and will be proactive in communicating with the Rochester community if local conditions change.
"The SES Flood Plan has clear guidance on council's actions if minor flood levels are reached, and our work crews and other council resources are on standby should they be needed."
Stay informed of the weather and local conditions by downloading the VicEmergency App, visiting emergency.vic.gov.au or calling the Vic Emergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.
To view the SES Flood Emergency Plan for Campaspe Shire, visit campaspe.vic.gov.au/files/assets/public/our-services/flood-emergency-plan.pdf
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
