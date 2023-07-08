Daniels shines for New Orleans in opening NBA Summer League game

Bendigo's Dyson Daniels made an encouraging start to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Daniels scored 18 points and had five rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' 102-88 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Pelicans were within three points of Minnesota in the final quarter, but the Timberwolves scored the last 11 points of the match.
Daniels shot the ball at 6-14 from the floor, including 0-4 from behind the three-point arc. Six of his team-high 18 points came from the free throw line.
The 20-year-old is playing in his second NBA Summer League. His first campaign was ruined by an ankle injury.
The Pelicans' next game is against the Golden State Warriors on Monday (AEST).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.