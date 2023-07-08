Bendigo cyclist Patrick Eddy will represent Australia in the under-23 men's road events at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow next month.
Eddy, who rides for Development Team DSM-Firmenich in Europe, earned his place in the five-man squad on the back of some impressive form in 2023.
He started the year with top 11 performances in the national under-23 road race and the national under-23 criterium.
Eddy, 20, finished third on stage three of the Flèche du Sud in May and ninth in the ZLM Tour Prologue in June.
"We are really proud of the group that has been brought together to race in Glasgow for the U23s this year," AusCycling's Head Coach of Endurance - Performance Gene Bates said.
"The under-23 category is one of the most hotly contested races in the championships, and I'm sure this year will be no exception.
"Australia has a rich history of some world-class under-23 performances by riders who have subsequently gone on to successful professional careers, and we are hopeful that we will see a similar trajectory from this group."
The under-23 men's road race is a 168.4km event, while the time-trial is a 36.2km race.
The time-trial will be held on August 9, with the road race to follow on August 12.
