Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Patrick Eddy Glasgow-bound for UCI World Championships

Updated July 8 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo cyclist Patrick Eddy. Picture by Ballarat Courier
Bendigo cyclist Patrick Eddy. Picture by Ballarat Courier

Bendigo cyclist Patrick Eddy will represent Australia in the under-23 men's road events at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.