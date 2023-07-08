Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Community Health Services to hold info sessions on vaping

July 8 2023 - 1:30pm
Senior Health Promotion officer Siobhan Sullivan said there had been a significant increase in young people vaping in Bendigo. Picture by Pixabay
If you're concerned about Bendigo's youth taking up vaping and need education on the subject, Bendigo Community Health Services is ready to support you.

