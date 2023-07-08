If you're concerned about Bendigo's youth taking up vaping and need education on the subject, Bendigo Community Health Services is ready to support you.
This month will see the first BCHS Tough Talks webinar presented, focusing on vaping and how to support young people to stop.
It will feature YSAS nurse practitioner, mental health and addiction specialist Lee Kennedy, secondary school nurse Andrea Scott and BCHS Health Promotion Officers.
Senior Health Promotion officer Siobhan Sullivan said there had been a significant increase in young people vaping in Bendigo, and many parents were worried and wanted to know how their young people could get support to stop.
"We want to inform our local community, especially parents and caregivers, about the harms of vapes to young people and about the local services young people could access for support to stop vaping," she said.
"Vapes are highly addictive and people who are wanting to quit need help from health professionals or support services to do so."
Ms Sullivan said the webinar would also cover how to prevent young people taking up vaping in the first place, plus address the misinformation currently being shared on social media.
"We know parents are worried about their young person being exposed to vaping among their peers and at school," she said.
The session will also outline the current legislation and the upcoming government reforms, which BCHS welcomed in May.
"Our two guest speakers will talk about the current work they do with young people to support them in regards to vaping," Ms Sullivan said.
"Lee will cover how young people can access his service and what it involves. Andrea will cover the initiatives being implemented by schools regarding vaping.
"Both speakers will be providing additional tips for parents around how to support their young person."
Tough Talks is a series of conversations around difficult topics. The first session on vaping will take place on Monday, July 24 from 5.30pm to 7pm.
Registrations are essential at bit.ly/ToughTalksJuly23
