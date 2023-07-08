A windy weather warning is still in place for townships across the state as they prepare for fast-moving and strong gusts today.
The Bureau of Meteorology re-issued its warning from July 7, saying towns such as Maryborough, Daylesford and surrounds should prepare for damaging winds averaging 55 to 65 km/h with peak gusts of 90 to 100 km/h.
Shower and thunderstorm activity could also occur on top of the wind.
Conditions are expected to ease from the west late on July 8, although central and eastern parts of the state including the Alpine areas may continue to experience hazardous conditions into Sunday morning.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next severe weather warning will be issued by 5.00pm.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
