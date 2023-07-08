Bendigo Advertiser
Gusty winds on way for Maryborough and surrounding region: BOM

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 8 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 11:30am
Central Victorian towns urged to prepare for high gusts of wind throughout Saturday.
Central Victorian towns urged to prepare for high gusts of wind throughout Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

A windy weather warning is still in place for townships across the state as they prepare for fast-moving and strong gusts today.

