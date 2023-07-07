Hollyann is missing.
The 15-year-old was last seen leaving an address in Melton South on 27 June 2023.
Hollyann was last seen wearing red pants, black hoodie, and carrying a purple bag and may also be in the Bendigo or Castlemaine area.
Anyone with information on Hollyann's whereabouts should contact Melton Police Station on (03) 9747 7999.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
