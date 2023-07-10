Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Teacher denies all charges of sexual assault of student

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
July 11 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A regional Victorian teacher will face a trial later this month on charges, which he denies, of sexual crimes against a student. File picture
A regional Victorian teacher will face a trial later this month on charges, which he denies, of sexual crimes against a student. File picture

A regional Victorian teacher will face the County Court later this month for a criminal trial facing charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of a child.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.