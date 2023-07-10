A regional Victorian teacher will face the County Court later this month for a criminal trial facing charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of a child.
The man, who denies all charges, is 35 years older than the complainant.
The complainant was a student of the accused teacher at the time of the alleged offending.
READ MORE:
He faces one charge of grooming a child under the age of 16 for sexual conduct, one charge of using a carriage service to transmit indecent communication to a person under 16 and one charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
The man also faces two charges for the sexual assault of a child under 16, and two charges for the sexual penetration of a child under 16.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.